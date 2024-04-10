Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons might not be there for much longer, as some members of the organization have reportedly had him with him and his behavior.

Earlier in his career, it was crazy to see so many NFL teams allowing Micah Parsons to slip in the draft. He pretty much fell into the Dallas Cowboys‘ lap at No. 12, and it didn’t take long before he proved to be a steal.

Drawing comparisons to Lawrence Taylor, Parsons had a rookie campaign for the ages. His production has been quite good ever since, although he has left a lot to be desired in big games.

On top of that, Parsons has been quite active on social media and with his podcast, often stirring the pot with his hot remarks, and even calling the organization and his teammates out.

Micah Parsons Has Worn Thin In Dallas

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see a report from Shan Shariff on 105.3 the FAN in Dallas that states that Parsons’ behavior has rubbed some people the wrong way:

“I’ve heard from way too many people this offseason. I’m talking about at least four different people (have told me) that Micah has worn thin there,” 105.3 The Fan’s Shan Shariff said.

Will Parsons Leave The Cowboys?

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to be on his way out of the team. Still, with a contract extension on the horizon, it seems like not many people would be mad if he were to leave:

“I don’t know how much is true and how much it actually hurts (his reputation). I don’t know whether this is the behavior of a typical superstar. I don’t how damaging it is. But all I do know is this – I’ve heard from way too many people that if Micah Parsons was out of there, there would be a decent amount of people inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco smiling or breathing a sigh of relief,” he added.

Parsons’ hardnosed character and vocal nature were the two biggest red flags leading to his arrival to the league. And while he’s clearly one of the best young players in the game, he might be talking his way out of Arlington.