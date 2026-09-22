Chiefs’ Andy Reid faces a challenge as he looks to find right balance between Kenneth Walker, Emmett Johnson

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have Kenneth Walker and Emmett Johnson as their two top options in the backfield.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ season got off to a promising start, with Kenneth Walker emerging as one of the team’s biggest offensive contributors. However, the issue is that No. 9 wants to play every snap, putting Andy Reid in a difficult position, as the head coach also wants to give Emmett Johnson a bigger role.

“Well, I think the way I look at it is … that’s part of the equation, but the other part is allowing Emmett to grow,” Reid said in his Monday video conference. “And so, I think Emmett will continue to get more snaps and then it’ll take a little bit of load, off Kenny, but he wants that ball.

“He wants a ball every play, Ken does, and he’s not asking to be relieved or anything else. But I think as it goes on, you get a nice balance with those two in there and then it keeps them even more fresh as the season goes on.”

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The Chiefs opened the season 2-0, with their rushing attack emerging as one of their biggest strengths. Reid is loaded with talent in his backfield, and as the weeks go by, it will be interesting to see whether he continues to keep Walker on the field while giving Johnson more opportunities.

Emmett Johnson #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball.

Walker and Johnson’s impact this season

Through the first two games of the season, Kansas City’s revamped backfield is clearly being led by Kenneth Walker, who has taken full control of the primary workload. Walker has posted 47 carries for 290 rushing yards (a massive 6.2 yards per carry) and 1 rushing TD, while adding 9 receptions for 79 receiving yards and 1 receiving TD.

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Meanwhile, fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson is stepping nicely into that clear RB2 change-of-pace role, logging 8 carries for 24 rushing yards alongside 2 catches for 44 yards. Walker is handling the heavy lifting and explosive plays, but Johnson is giving Andy Reid a reliable, versatile backup option to spell him when needed.

Kenneth Walker of Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs’ next challenges

The Chiefs are gearing up for a tricky stretch ahead: first, they head down to South Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 27 at Hard Rock Stadium, and right after that, they stay on the road for a division clash against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 4 at Allegiant Stadium.

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Then, after taking an early Bye Week in Week 5, they return home to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 18 to host the Los Angeles Chargers. Chiefs Kingdom are looking to keep moving forward as they quickly seek to reclaim their status as contenders.

Key takeaways