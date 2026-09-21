Chiefs defeat Colts with buzzer-beater FG: When was the last time an NFL game ended in a tie?

After such a back-and-forth matchup on Sunday night, it felt fitting for the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 game to finish with an even scoreboard. However, Harrison Butker had different plans.

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season could have gone down in the history books for a variety of reasons. With Taylor Swift in attendance for Chiefs vs. Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce put on a vintage performance, but it was Harrison Butker’s leg that improved Kansas City’s record to 2-0. As a result, fans across the league were snatched of a rare tie.

Kansas City and Indianapolis couldn’t separate on the scoreboard, leading to one of the best games so far on the season, in primetime and on national television. However, as entertaining as it was, it left fans with a bittersweet taste in their mouths. Having played as late into the night as they did, many wanted to experience a tie.

However, it wasn’t to be, and that means there has yet to be a tie game in the 2026 NFL season. The last game that finished in a stalemate was one very early in the 2025 campaign.

Advertisement

When was the last time an NFL game ended in a tie?

There has only been one tie in the NFL since the regular-season overtime rules were changed to give both teams a possession. That was in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, when the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers tied at 40 points apiece.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs

As the Chiefs and Colts battled, it seemed the two sides were headed for a draw, as well. But it wasn’t to be. The last tie in an NFL game was also a Sunday night matchup, which only gave fans hope that history could repeat itself in Arrowhead.

Advertisement

When was the last time the Chiefs and Colts tied a game?

The Colts’ last NFL game ended in a stalemate was on Sept. 11, 2022. Back then, Indianapolis tied 20-20 against the Houston Texans in Week 1. Matt Ryan was the team’s QB, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for 161 yards and a TD.

As for the Chiefs, one must travel much farther back for their last draw in the NFL. Kansas City’s last tie was on Nov. 19, 1989, against the Cleveland Browns (10-10 final score). Steve DeBerg was the team’s starting quarterback back then.