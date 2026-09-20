Is Taylor Swift attending the Chiefs game today vs Colts in 2026 NFL Week 2 SNF?

No one wants to miss Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead. That includes Taylor Swift who has more than enough reasons to cheer for her husband Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Indianapolis Colts.

The stars are out in full light for a must-see showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Just like she was during Week 1’s Monday night duel, Taylor Swift is expected to be present at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and company.

Though she has yet to be spotted at Arrowhead Stadium, the expectation is Swift will be in attendance. Most likely, joined by her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, in the family suite. By now, her attending Chiefs games has become routine. Just like expecting Patrick Mahomes to be Kansas City’s starting quarterback, as he will in Week 2 of the NFL against the Colts, Swift has reached that level of certainty.

As long as Kelce is playing, she will be joining Chiefs Kingdom in the stands. In pure “You Belong With Me” fashion, Swift should be on the bleachers for Kelce’s primetime matchup against the Colts — well, not quite the bleachers, as she’s in a luxury suite — but you get the point.

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Swift could keep perfect attendance

As Kansas City plays back-to-back night games to start the 2026 NFL season (Monday night in Week 1), Swift could be off to a perfect attendance start to the campaign. Two for two at Arrowhead.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

With no tours scheduled anytime soon and her new life next to husband Kelce in Missouri, there aren’t many reasons to believe Swift will be absent anytime soon. Not as long as Kelce and the Chiefs play at home, and if it’s in primetime and on national television, even better.

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During Week 1, Swift was joined by Tom Cruise, leading to fans asking who his favorite NFL team is and whether Cruise is a Chiefs fan. Whether Swift will attend, will bring another honored guest to her husband’s game against Indianapolis, or if she will only be joined by Donna Kelce remains to be seen. Where Kelce is, Swift isn’t too far behind, and that should stay true in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

A member of the Chiefs’ family

Gearing up for Week 2’s Sunday night showdown, Swift joined Kelce and others for Patrick Mahomes’ 31st birthday (Sept. 17) at the steakhouse owned by the Chiefs’ quarterback and tight end, 1587, as reported by People.

Clearly, Swift is another member of the big family in Kansas City, and she has another reason to attend games at Arrowhead Stadium: not only is her husband playing, but her friends are, too.