Chiefs vs 49ers poll: Choose the best player by position ahead of 2024 Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes or Brock Purdy? Travis Kelce or George Kittle? Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner, which is why in Bolavip we created this survey to let you compare the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the highly anticipated game on Sunday, February 11. The reigning champions Chiefs are looking to prove their doubters wrong again, as bookmakers see Mahomes and company as two-point underdogs.

The Niners, on the other hand, have a point to prove as they come from hard-fought wins over the Packers and Lions despite being huge favorites both times. Will Christian McCaffrey help the franchise end a decades-long wait for a Vince Lombardi trophy?

QB: Patrick Mahomes or Brock Purdy?

On the one hand, the two-time Super Bowl champ and biggest candidate to get close to Tom Brady’s record. On the other hand, the 2022 ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ who ended up winning the job in the Bay area. Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy arrive in this game with different stories, so it’s your call.

RB: Isiah Pacheco or Christian McCaffrey?

Isiah Pacheco already knows what is like to win a Super Bowl, whereas Christian McCaffrey hopes to claim his first ring to cement his legacy in this league. The Chiefs running back has played a key role in his team’s run to Las Vegas, but so did the 49ers star, whose level even put him on the MVP conversation.

WR: Rashee Rice-Kadarius Toney or Brandon Aiyuk-Deebo Samuel?

Rashee Rice settled in perfectly in the NFL, becoming a reliable weapon for Mahomes in a challenging year for the Chiefs’ offense. Kadarius Toney dropped many passes, but he managed to step up at times when needed. On the other hand, Deebo Samuel has been instrumental in the 49ers’ offense, with Brandon Aiyuk also providing multiple catches for multiple touchdowns and countless yards.

TE: Travis Kelce or George Kittle?

Perhaps one of the most interesting questions when comparing these teams. Travis Kelce has been Mahomes’ perfect partner in Kansas City, helping the Texas Tech product win two rings so far. George Kittle, meanwhile, has been one of the 49ers’ faces for years now, and he only needs a ring to decorate his fantastic career.

OL: Chiefs or 49ers?

Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith have proven to be a solid trio to protect Mahomes. The Niners have a star left tackle in Trent Williams though, so it may be hard to pick between these offensive lines. Both OLs explain why these teams made the Super Bowl.

DL: Chiefs or 49ers?

Besides Mahomes, the defense may be the biggest reason the Chiefs have made it all the way to the Super Bowl, as only Baltimore allowed more points and yards than Kansas City in 2023. Keeping star defensive tackle Chris Jones was crucial for this strength, but the likes of George Karlaftis also played an important role. The 49ers, however, also boast a star-studded defensive line headlined by star edge rusher Nick Bosa, who is surrounded by a fantastic supporting cast with Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead. Chase Young has yet to impress in San Francisco, but is also a big name for a defense to count on.

LB: Chiefs or 49ers?

The Chiefs’ group of linebackers may not be so fascinating on paper but Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Willie Gay, and Drue Tranquill have a chemistry that works perfectly fine for Kansas City. The 49ers, on the other hand, have two of the best in Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

DB: Chiefs or 49ers?

If the Chiefs’ defense won so many games, they owe much of that to their incredible secondary. L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie have been working perfectly, with Justin Reid and Mike Edwards also doing an outstanding job. But it’s safe to say many eyes will be on Charvarius Ward, who gave a boost to the Niners’ defense after years in Kansas City. Ambry Thomas is also a player to watch while many fans put their hopes on Deommodore Lenoir.

ST: Chiefs or 49ers?

The Chiefs have a more experienced kicker in Harrison Butker as the Niners rely on rookie Jake Moody. Tommy Townsend is the punter for Kansas City, while Mitch Wishnowsky plays that role for San Francisco. The vote is up to you.