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Chiefs vs Broncos: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Regular Season game on September 14, 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season, with the AFC West rivals opening their campaigns on Monday Night Football. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Denver Broncos
© David Eulitt/Justin Edmonds -- Getty ImagesTravis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Denver Broncos
Match Summary
MatchKansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos
TournamentNFL Regular Season
DateMonday, September 14, 2026
Time8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT
TV ChannelsABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Live StreamFubo Sports, ESPN Unlimited

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos in the USA

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Week 1 matchup will be available to watch on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes in the United States. Also, Fans can stream the game through Fubo Sports and ESPN Unlimited.

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Can I watch Chiefs vs Broncos for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, and its official Chiefs-Broncos page displays the option to start watching for $0 today.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Chiefs and Broncos begin the 2026 regular season with a divisional matchup that immediately puts the AFC West under the spotlight. Denver enters the game as the reigning division champion after finishing 14-3 in 2025, while Kansas City went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Broncos’ breakthrough also ended Kansas City‘s run of nine consecutive AFC West titles.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (Source: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (Source: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

There is an additional storyline at quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is set to return for Kansas City after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 15 last year, while Denver’s Bo Nix is also coming back from the injury that forced him to miss the Broncos’ AFC Championship Game loss to New England.

Mahomes had 3,587 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in 14 games in 2025, while Nix finished last season with 3,931 passing yards. Denver also brings one of the NFL’s most dangerous pass rushes into the matchup.

The Broncos recorded 68 sacks in 2025, the most in the league, with Nik Bonitto leading the team with 14. That group will face a Kansas City offensive line dealing with an important absence, as tackle Josh Simmons has been ruled out.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have added reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to an offense that still features Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

What time is the Chiefs vs Broncos match?

The Chiefs vs Broncos game kicks off today, Monday, September 14, at 8:15 PM ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For viewers across the United States, these are the local start times:

  • Eastern Time: 8:15 PM
  • Central Time: 7:15 PM
  • Mountain Time: 6:15 PM
  • Pacific Time: 5:15 PM
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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