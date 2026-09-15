Patrick Mahomes is self-critical after first game back with Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the 2026 NFL season with an important win, while Patrick Mahomes returned to the field in impressive form.

Everything went according to plan for the Kansas City Chiefs. They opened the 2026 NFL season with an important victory over the Denver Broncos and, perhaps most importantly, saw their biggest star return to the field in good form. Still, despite his strong performance on the gridiron, Patrick Mahomes believes he needs to have more confidence—not only in his physical abilities, but also in his teammates.

“I gotta be better… There were times where those guys were open, and I was a little bit quick with my reads and getting the ball out of my hand,” the No.15 said during his press conference. “I have to trust in the offensive line, I have to trust in myself that I can stand taking the hits.”

The process of getting back to 100% is a slow one, and it is extremely important to avoid making mistakes that could set that progress back. Little by little, Mahomes is regaining his form and dreams of taking his Chiefs as far as possible once again.

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Mahomes’ long-awaited return

Patrick Mahomes didn’t have to put up absurd stats in the 31-10 blowout victory against the Broncos, mainly because the ground game was absolutely cooking. Returning to action at Arrowhead on Monday Night Football, the QB went 15-for-27 for 184 yards and accounted for 3 total touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Tyquan Thornton #2 and Rashee Rice #4.

He threw two scoring passes—including a slick 13-yard catch-and-run to Rashee Rice—and tucked it in himself for a 15-yard rushing TD to cap off the opening drive. He kept things super efficient and let the defense and run game do the heavy lifting to secure a clean division win.

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Kenneth Walker’s strong debut

Kenneth Walker delivered an impressive debut for the Chiefs, spearheading the offense in their victory over the Denver Broncos. He rushed for 173 yards on 23 carries—highlighted by a breaking 60-yard touchdown run—and added a 2-yard receiving touchdown.

Averaging 7.5 yards per carry, Walker established the tempo early and took significant pressure off Patrick Mahomes, offering an immediate and major boost to Kansas City’s ground game.