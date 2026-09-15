Jerry Jones throws Dak Prescott under the bus after Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to NY Giants

Jerry Jones didn't sugarcoat his thoughts on Dak Prescott's outing during the Dallas Cowboys' loss against the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Jerry Jones has never been one to mince words, especially when it comes to his Dallas Cowboys. Following the team’s loss against the New York Giants in Week 1 of the NFL season, the owner pointed his blaming finger at franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

Even though head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted the physicality brought by the Giants was too much for the Cowboys, many believe there was one play where the game was lost for Dallas. That was Prescott’s costly interception before the end of the first half.

“Yes. Yes, [that was when the game turned]. We all know you can’t make it on a play. But a play sometimes is the decisive point,” Jones stated during an interview on 105.3 The FAN. “And there’s no question that [Prescott’s interception] was impactful for the entire game, what happened to us.”

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The quarterback wants to move on. Prescott made that clear when he acknowledged the loss to New York while urging Dallas to stay focused on the 2026 NFL season. However, the loss stings, and he didn’t get such grace from America’s Team’s owner.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

Prescott’s first INT in a while

Although his pick on Sunday night against the Giants wasn’t the first time the Cowboys’ signal-caller made an eyebrow-raising play in primetime, it was indeed his first turnover in a long time. Obviously, the fact that it was only Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season and Dallas hadn’t played since January helps.

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Still, Prescott had entered the season with a four-game interception-less streak. Dak had finished the last season stringing together several clean games. However, he didn’t have the best of starts to the campaign.

Prescott finished the 28-20 loss in New York with 175 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Prior to Week 1, Prescott’s last interception in an NFL game was on Dec. 4, 2025, when he threw two picks in a 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.