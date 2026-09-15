Report: Lionel Messi to be called up by Argentina despite international retirement

Despite previously stepping away from international duty, a report indicates that Lionel Messi could be called up to Argentina’s squad ahead of their upcoming exhibition matches.

Argentina have officially confirmed three upcoming international friendlies for September, sparking widespread buzz around Lionel Messi following a report from ESPN F90 in Argentina claiming head coach Lionel Scaloni plans to include him in the squad.

“This is something that has been discussed ever since Leo retired from the national team. The possibility was always there that, after the World Cup, Leo could stop playing for Argentina, and everyone wants him to have a farewell in Argentina,” journalist Federico Bueno announced during the Argentine TV show.

Despite announcing his international retirement just weeks ago, Messi could return for a high-profile farewell match on home soil, a final tribute to give supporters a chance to honor one of the greatest players in soccer history.

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While Messi continues his dominant run with Inter Miami, where he has already racked up 99 goals since joining the club, the legendary forward appears poised for one final last dance in the iconic blue-and-white stripes of La Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Opponents for Messi’s potential farewell tour

If reports are confirmed regarding a final lap with Argentina during September’s international friendly window, Messi could suit up against Bolivia on Sept. 30, Burkina Faso on Oct. 3, and Benin on Oct. 6.

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If playing against one of those three teams of all of them, Messi would be extending the amount of game that he has played with Argentina in his career, as well as if he scores, would be extending the record for the highest goals scored in the national team.

After Messi’s announcement about his retirement created plenty of buzz, with Jose Mourinho as one of those names that talked about it, the fans were expecting if there was going to be a farewell game in Argentina, to say goodbye.