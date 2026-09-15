Arch Manning’s apology accepted by ESPN’s Holly Rowe after controversial comment

Arch Manning found himself at the center of controversy following an ill-advised comment about ESPN reporter Holly Rowe, who publicly accepted his apology.

Arch Manning held a postgame press conference following the victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, during which he made an unfortunate comment about Holly Rowe and an AI-generated video involving Steve Sarkisian. Rather than fueling the controversy, the ESPN reporter publicly accepted his apology.

Through her official X account, Rowe reposted Manning’s message and thanked him for his apology: “Thank you Arch. I appreciate our conversation about this, which will remain private. Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and and kindness for one another.”

Rowe’s years of experience in the media led her to put an end to this unfortunate episode. For Manning, the next step is to learn from what happened and make sure he doesn’t repeat the same mistakes.

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Sarkisian’s snub

In an era when social media and artificial intelligence are part of everyday life, the recent incident at the Longhorns’ stadium did not go unnoticed. Following the thrilling victory over the Buckeyes, Rowe attempted to interview Steve Sarkisian, who, caught up in the excitement, quickly walked away. The moment was then parodied by various users, including one AI-generated version that ultimately prompted a reaction from Arch Manning.

😳🎤 HOLLY ROWE WAS NOT HAPPY AFTER THAT EXCHANGE WITH STEVE SARKISIAN



Things got awkward after Steve Sarkisian appeared to blow off Holly Rowe during the postgame moment, and her reaction said EVERYTHING. 👀 pic.twitter.com/U7Py7c810A — Adriana_CourtQueen 👑🏀 ⸻ 🏀 / WNBA / NBA (@alwaysssaugtss) September 13, 2026

Eyes on what’s ahead

After knocking off the Ohio State Buckeyes in that thriller, the Texas Longhorns can breathe a quick sigh of relief before the heat turns back up. They get a manageable tune-up against the UTSA Roadrunners back at DKR to keep the momentum rolling, but nobody’s taking their eyes off what’s right around the corner.

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A brutal SEC road trip to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers comes next, followed by a bye week to prep for the annual Red River brawl with the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Safe to say Coach Sark and the boys can’t afford any emotional hangover with that gauntlet waiting for them.