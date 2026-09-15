Jazz Chisholm Jr. casts doubt on long-term future with NY Yankees

The New York Yankees are keeping their focus squarely on the postseason, even as roster mainstays like Jazz Chisholm Jr. begin turning an eye toward their future in the Bronx.

Another season, another spot secured in the postseason for the New York Yankees. Mirroring last year’s path, the Yanks are once again hunting for a World Series berth. With Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s return date drawing near, New York is aiming to finally snap its long championship drought.

However, when speaking with Randy Miller of NJ.com, Chisholm revealed that his long-term future in the Bronx remains uncertain, noting he hasn’t discussed a contract extension since spring training. “It was just like, ‘We don’t do extensions,'” Chisholm admitted.

While trade rumors have occasionally linked Chisholm to the crosstown rival New York Mets, his latest candid comments suggest he could very well be playing elsewhere next season.

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Meanwhile, the Yankees confirmed a target return date for starter Clarke Schmidt as the postseason approaches. Manager Aaron Boone expects to have the right-hander fully stretched out and ready to bolster the rotation for October.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

Chisholm Jr. ‘reaches out’ to the Yankees front office

When asked if he had formally approached the front office or General Manager Brian Cashman about an extension, Chisholm clarified that it wasn’t a sit-down meeting, but rather a brief exchange in passing.

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“I wouldn’t say I reached out. It was more of a mutual thing, just me walking around saying something to Cashman as he walked past me,” Chisholm said, as reported by Miller.

How well did Chisholm Jr. play this season?

Chisholm has delivered his signature blend of dynamic speed and raw power during his 2026 campaign with the Yankees, even if his overall production has suffered from brief stretches of inconsistency. Here is a look at his statistical output this year:

Slash Line: .232 / .312 / .403

OPS: .715

Home Runs: 19

RBIs: 55

Stolen Bases: 40

Plate Appearances: 520

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