Why isn’t Jonathon Cooper playing today for Broncos vs Chiefs in 2026 NFL Week 1 MNF?

The Denver Broncos look to open the 2026-27 NFL season with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, taking the field without Jonathon Cooper.

The Denver Broncos hope to pull off a victory at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2026-27 NFL season. The Chiefs feature Patrick Mahomes in his return alongside tight end Travis Kelce, who will also be available. However, the Broncos take the field without Jonathon Cooper.

Cooper is unavailable, as he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. Due to a couple of arrests this summer surrounding domestic disputes, a further legal process will play out for Cooper. He has become an impactful pressure creator on Denver’s defense. As a result, his absence will greatly impact both his team and the Chiefs during the Monday Night Football matchup.

Cooper cannot practice or play in games until the NFL makes an updated ruling on his roster status. In the meantime, Denver still has strong depth at the position.

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What the Broncos lose without Cooper

The Broncos enter one of the most anticipated matchups of the week, which already features defined starting and backup quarterbacks alongside a scheduled halftime show. Still, the primary narrative centers on what Denver will lose without Cooper on the field.

Jonathon Cooper of Denver Broncos.

To start, his speed and initial burst as a pass rusher will be sorely missed along Denver‘s defensive line. His combination of flexibility, lateral agility, and overall athleticism puts opposing blockers in difficult situations. This can cause offensive tackles to overset, lose balance, or arrive late to the key spot needed to contain him.

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Cooper also possesses great length, utilizing long arms to win hand-to-hand battles in the trenches. He is capable of converting speed into power in tight spaces. Furthermore, thanks to his relentless motor and energy, Cooper helps his defense by pursuing the ball on second-effort plays when a play extends.

Which Broncos players will see increased playing time?

Cooper’s absence will mean more snaps for Jonah Elliss on the opposite side of Nik Bonitto. Elliss enters his third professional NFL season; over his previous two, he accumulated 23 pressures and 7.5 sacks. Elliss is likely to handle the majority of snaps while Cooper is sidelined.

On the other hand, players like Que Robinson and Dondrea Tillman could see increased rotational minutes. Robinson played in just six games and recorded 0.5 sacks during his rookie season last year. Meanwhile, Tillman has compiled nine sacks and 24 combined pressures over the past two seasons.