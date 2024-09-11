Former Super Bowl Champion makes bold prediction about the 49ers and Christian McCaffrey's absence

Following Christian McCaffrey's absence in the San Francisco 49ers' debut, a former Super Bowl champion revealed just how far the Bay Area team might go without the RB.

The San Francisco 49ers are emerging as serious contenders, at the very least for a playoff spot. A decisive victory in their Monday Night Football debut against the Jets highlights the capability of Kyle Shanahan’s roster. Despite the loss of one of their star players, Christian McCaffrey, a former Super Bowl champion has ventured a prediction on how San Francisco will fare this season.

In an engaging chat with Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams, former New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski weighed in on the level shown by the Bay Area team and how far they might go without one of their top stars.

The multiple Super Bowl champion with both the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the following clear: “I know they can win the division without him… I don’t know if they can win the 1 seed.”

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots looks on while playing the Detroit Lions in a preseason game at Ford Field on August 25, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

It’s worth noting that Christian McCaffrey didn’t play for the 49ers against the Jets in Week 1, as he was dealing with a lingering calf injury leading up to the game. Consequently, head coach Kyle Shanahan chose to preserve the RB.

McCaffrey’s availability for Week 2 is not guaranteed

Following his surprising absence in the 49ers’ debut against the New York Jets, the presence of the star RB that Kyle Shanahan relies on is still not 100% guaranteed for Week 2, when they face the Minnesota Vikings.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter via Bleacher Report Gridiron, it seems likely that McCaffrey will be sidelined again due to his Achilles tendinitis. The odds of the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year being inactive appear to be increasing.

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jordan Mason, the big candidate

If McCaffrey’s absence from the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings is confirmed, the potential replacement emerging is RB Jordan Mason, who was the hero of the previous game.

Backup RB Jordan Mason torched the Jets for 147 yards and one touchdown in the 49ers’ 32-19 victory, making him a key piece for the San Francisco team in securing a solid win in their debut.