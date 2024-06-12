Christian McCaffrey will grace the cover of EA Sports' "Madden 25," boldly dismissing any belief in the supposed curse surrounding it.

Christian McCaffrey’s arrival at the 49ers marked a huge change for the NFC West team. The club sought a top-tier running back, while the Panthers were willing to part ways with their former 8th overall pick.

McCaffrey has played two season with San Francisco. His 2023 campaign was remarkable, registering 1,459 wushing yards, 564 receiving yards, and 21 combined touchdowns.

Christian McCaffrey says the ‘Madden NFL’ curse is just a myth

Being chosen as the cover athlete of a video game is typically considered an honor for anyone. However, in the NFL, it’s a different story, as there’s a supposed curse that has plagued several players throughout history.

Each year, EA Sports selects the top football player to grace the cover of their flagship video game “Madden.” Christian McCaffrey has been chosen for the 2025 edition, causing a stir among the 49ers.

Football fans strongly believe in a curse surrounding this video game, especially with its cover athletes. Several players who have appeared on the cover have suffered season-ending injuries or big failures the same year, but McCaffrey doesn’t buy into it.

“When I got the call, I wasn’t thinking about any curse,” McCaffrey said. “I was just excited. I think that stuff is kind of a myth. Whatever happens, happens. I’m excited to be on the cover.

“I’m not superstitious at all about it. I was so excited, man. This was such an honor. When I first got the call, I was in shock. It’s just something that I never thought would happen to me. I just never thought someone would call and tell me I’m on the cover of Madden.”

Is the ‘Madden NFL’ cover curse real?

Despite Christian McCaffrey’s disbelief in the ‘Madden NFL’ cover curse, there’s an undeniable trend. Many players have faced serious injuries or setbacks after gracing the cover, sparking debates about the validity of this superstition.

Since 2000, at least 14 out of 24 athletes who appeared on the Madden NFL cover have experienced setbacks. However, the curse has seemingly weakened in recent years, with players like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, or Lamar Jackson succeeding despite it.