NFL: 49ers hit with really bad news about Christian McCaffrey's Achilles

Christian McCaffrey has not been able to play in the 2024 NFL season due to numerous injuries, and now the San Francisco 49ers have received more bad news about his Achilles tendinitis.

Christian McCaffrey has not played this year due to several injuries
By Fernando Franco Puga

The 2024 NFL season has been full of injuries for the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC West club has not been able to use Christian McCaffrey this year because of them, and now they have received more bad news about the health of the running back.

The career of Christian McCaffrey has been plagued by injuries. Despite them, he has been a stellar running back in the league, with his best years coming recently with the 49ers.

McCaffrey entered the 2024 season as their best offensive player. Unfortunately, he has not been able to play a single game, as he has been struggling with numerous injuries since the end of the last campaign.

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers receive distressing news about the RB’s health

Is the Madden curse a real thing, and no one can stop it? Earlier this year, Christian McCaffrey said he didn’t believe in it, and yet he has not played a single minute due to several injuries that have hit him.

NFL News: Christian McCaffrey gets big update with 49ers about possible season ending injury

During the offseason, the 49ers informed that McCaffrey suffered a calf injury that prevented him from playing in the preseason. Nevertheless, the club expected him to be ready for the start of the campaign, but he wasn’t.

It was not only the calf injury that troubled McCaffrey. Later, it was revealed that he was dealing with Achilles tendinitis, which caused him to seek a specialist in Germany for treatment. Unfortunately, the results of the analysis brought some very bad news.

According to NBC Sports, the specialist in Germany told Christian McCaffrey that he has Achilles tendinitis in both legs, not just one. This increases the possibility of a torn Achilles and the end of the 2024 season for the running back.

The Achilles is the band of tissue that connects calf muscles at the back of the lower leg to the heel bone, and tendinitis is an overuse of it. It can be treated at home, but more serious cases could lead to a rupture and, therefore, surgery.

Is the 2024 NFL season over for Christian McCaffrey?

As mentioned earlier, Achilles tendinitis can be treated, but it requires time to fully recover in order to avoid a major issue. The running back is still on injured reserve, which means that he still has time to heal.

NFL News: 49ers provide massive update on Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel

According to reports, the team expects to get a better idea about his status in the next few weeks. The 49ers planned to ramp up his rehabilitation, but it seems those plans will have to be paused in order to avoid a bigger issue.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

