49ers News: Christian McCaffrey makes bold decision to fix his Achilles issue

Christian McCaffrey has struggled with injuries throughout his entire career, and now he is dealing with an Achilles issue that has prevented him from playing this season.

Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined due to an Achilles issue
Christian McCaffrey has been sidelined due to an Achilles issue

By Fernando Franco Puga

It has not been a great year for Christian McCaffrey. The star running back for the San Francisco 49ers has not played this season due to an Achilles issue, and he has now made a bold decision to try and fix it as soon as possible.

During the summer, McCaffrey suffered several injuries that kept him out of the preseason. Initially, it was reported that he was dealing with a calf issue, but later it was revealed that this was not his only problem.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, it was disclosed that McCaffrey was struggling with Achilles tendinitis. This issue has kept him sidelined so far, and the 49ers are eager to have him back as soon as possible.

Christian McCaffrey makes a big decision to fix his Achilles tendinitis issue

There’s no doubt that Christian McCaffrey is an exceptional player. Since joining the 49ers in 2022, he has significantly bolstered the team’s ground attack, becoming a crucial part of the offense.

NFL News: 49ers, Kyle Shanahan still uncertain on Christian McCaffrey's return date

NFL News: 49ers, Kyle Shanahan still uncertain on Christian McCaffrey"s return date

Unfortunately, McCaffrey has been unable to contribute this season. While initially reported as a calf injury, his Achilles tendinitis has been the primary issue keeping him off the field.

According to reports, McCaffrey is determined not to return until this issue is fully resolved. A torn Achilles would be a devastating injury for him, so he’s taken steps to address the tendinitis first.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported that McCaffrey flew to Germany over the weekend to seek treatment. The running back is seeing a specialist in Munich, as confirmed by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Christian McCaffrey, star running back of the San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey is expected to consult the specialist in hopes of improving his health and reducing his injury frequency. Despite his star status, injuries have significantly limited his playing time.

Could the Achilles issue end Christian McCaffrey’s 2024 season?

Following this report, many 49ers fans are concerned that McCaffrey’s injury could end his season. The running back is trying to prevent a more serious injury, making his visit to the specialist crucial for his recovery.

NFL News: 49ers get another bad injury update about Christian McCaffrey

NFL News: 49ers get another bad injury update about Christian McCaffrey

While tendinitis is not as severe as a torn Achilles, the 49ers are unlikely to risk McCaffrey’s health. The team is expected to provide updates on his visit to Germany to determine if he will return to play this year.

Fernando Franco Puga

