In a match involving the Indianapolis Colts against the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason finale, Anthony Richardson took center stage with his performance. However, the rookie quarterback also left an impact with a specific touchdown celebration that set up some discussions.

Richardson put together an impressive six-play, 52-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown scored by Deon Jackson. Yet, it was Richardson’s post-touchdown celebration that stole the spotlight.

The young player embodied a symbolic gesture for the home fans, as he flapped his arms around like wings. This gesture appeared to copy the Eagles’ iconic fight song, “Fly, Eagles, Fly”, which sparked the reaction from the local crowd.

Richardson Justifies His Touchdown Celebration Against the Eagles

Richardson has emerged as the starter for the Colts at just 21 years old. His transition to the NFL will rely on the coaching staff due to his limited experience playing for the University of Florida, with coach Shane Steichen being the main support for the player.

“Sometimes when you get into the end zone, you just freeze up and don’t know what to do. So I was contemplating what I was going to do if I scored or if somebody else scored,” Richardson explained, as reported by Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

Regarding the celebration, the quarterback also expressed: “I ran down there and I was just flapping my arms and having fun. I hope nobody took it the wrong way. I was just balling, having fun out there, and enjoying it.”

When Was Anthony Richardson Drafted by Indianapolis?

Anthony Richardson Was Drafted fourth overall in 2023 by the Indianapolis Colts.