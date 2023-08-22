The situation surrounding Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts seems to not have a return. As reported by ESPN, Taylor has been given the green light to explore potentialtrade opportunities despite the team’s previous intention of keeping the player.

This development appears to mark a significant turning point in the ongoing saga involving Taylor. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts are reportedly seeking either afirst-round pick or an equivalent package of picks.

Taylor’s aspiration for a contract extension is what triggered his dispute with the team. It’s not an easy situation for the running back considering how devalued the position has been lately, so he has no guarantee a deal will be completed.

Jonathan Taylor’s Value if Traded

Taylor has been a decisive piece for the Colts offense, being able to create yards on the ground in an offense that wasn’t productive. However, Indianapolis reluctance on extending his contract could also be attributed to the ankle injury he suffered last season.

The Colts want a high pick or more than one valuable selection, but they may have to set with less. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated polled 10 NFL executives, with none of them saying they are going to receive a first-rounder.

Breer wrote: “All those estimates are in the same general area – a Day 2 pick, or the equivalent of one. And a couple of these guys emphasized that’s presuming he checks out medically”. If this report is confirmed, the Colts may decide to hold on to Taylor until a better offer emerges.

How Much Is Jonathan Taylor Making in the 2023 Season?

Jonathan Taylor is slated to earn $4.3 million for the 2023 season, which marks the final year of his rookie contract.