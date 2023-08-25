Regardless of how brutal and ruthless the market for NFL running backs has been lately, it seems like multiple teams could be interested in making a run at Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts have reportedly set a deadline to trade him. Teams will have until Tuesday to submit their best bids for the former rushing leader, or he’ll have to stay in Indy.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of three teams that would make sense for him, even though that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re keeping tabs on him right now.

NFL Rumors: Landing Spots For Jonathan Taylor

3. Cleveland Browns: The Cleveland Browns already have Nick Chubb, but they fared quite well with their one-two punch of him and Kareem Hunt. They can’t afford to miss the playoffs for the third straight year, and they have te most cap space in the league to sign him to an extension.

2. Denver Broncos: The Denver Broncos were reportedly interested in Dalvin Cook, so pursuing Taylor would make sense. HC Sean Payton often favors the running game, and Taylor would be a major upgrade for their RB room, not to mention the fact that they enter the season with plenty of pressure already.

1. Miami Dolphins: The Miami Dolphins have been the most aggressive team in pursuit of a running back for months now. They almost got Cook before he joined the New York Jets, and they’re craving an upgrade for their backfield right now, with Raheem Mostert as their projected starter.