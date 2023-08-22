Jonathan Taylor is going through a very challenging moment. Amid his contract problems with the Indianapolis Colts, now the running back’s situation has taken a sharp turn ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Even though Jonathan Taylor still has a year left in his rookie contract, his looking for a lucrative extension. He has been an elite running back for the Colts, but somehow they have not offered him a new deal yet.

Last week, Taylor decided to end his holdout and return with the Colts, but not in the best terms possible. Now, his situation has taken a drastic U-turn, changing all his plans for the upcoming campaign.

Jonathan Taylor receives surprising news from the Colts

Jonathan Taylor has been one of the best players of the Colts in recent years. As a second rounder, there were not high expectations on him, but he somehow managed to exceed them and become an elite running back.

Unfortunately, his time with the Colts could be over soon. Despite his return to the team’s training camps, Jonathan Taylor has received permission to seek a trade, per ESPN and CBS Sports.

Earlier this year, Jim Irsay, the team’s owner, said that he wasn’t interested in trading Taylor. However, it seems like he wants to take advantage of his good moment and acquire some draft picks in exchange for the elite running back.

According to rumors, Taylor’s future could be in the AFC East. A few days ago, the New York Jets acquired Dalvin Cook, who was being pursued by the Miami Dolphins. Now, reports say that the team from Florida could be interested in trading with the Colts for the former Wisconsin player.