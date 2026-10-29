NY Giants’ trade for Jonathan Taylor could grow more likely by the day

The New York Giants could have time as an ally as they explore the market around Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in the 2026 NFL season.

While the New York Giants confirmed trade talks with the Indianapolis Colts, they all but ruled out pursuing Jonathan Taylor during the 2026 NFL season. By now, however, fans should know better than to believe everything organizations say. Otherwise, they risk being bamboozled.

Indeed, any potential trade between the Giants and Taylor faces an obstacle in that the RB hasn’t asked to be traded. In fact, Taylor’s wife cast doubt on the family’s future in Indianapolis and seemed more worried than relieved when discussing a potential trade away from Indy. That should be very telling of where the Taylors currently stand regarding the trade buzz.

However, there’s still time before the NFL trade deadline, and with the Colts selling every valuable asset they can find, it’s not unrealistic to believe Taylor may change his mind and prefer to be traded. Only the slimmest of hopes should keep the Giants intrigued and paying close attention to the situation in the Crossroads of America.

Advertisement

“Jonathan Taylor isn’t a lock to be traded. Agree with Adam Schefter here — as of now, looking like a no. But still two weeks left for things and minds to change,” Mike Garafolo wrote on his X account.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Colts.

NY Giants may still come away with Taylor

In more ways than one, Taylor’s current stance is perfect for New York. The Giants have been named among the potential suitors for Taylor but are often left off the list of favorites. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Perhaps if the G-Men were more straightforward about their interest, Taylor would change his mind, as he might be willing to return to his home state of New Jersey.

Advertisement

For the time being, Taylor is fine staying in Indianapolis. He’s only 27 and is signed through 2028. There might be time for a homecoming to the Garden State further down the road. But why wait until tomorrow for what he could have today? As the famous saying goes, the worst he can say is no. It seems Taylor is already saying that.

However, with a negative response seemingly a given, there’s nothing to lose for the Giants by exploring a trade. Quite the contrary: everything is there for the taking.

Colts may listen to offers

While the Colts intend to keep the second-leading running back in franchise history, anything can happen. The NFL trade deadline is set for Nov. 10, meaning there are a little less than two weeks for Taylor to change his mind—or for another team in the league to change it for him.

Advertisement

Key takeaways