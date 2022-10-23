It is very difficult to draw parallels between two players, even more if it involves a legend. The Colts just made one between Matt Ryan, their quarterback, and Peyton Manning, their former one.

Peyton Manning is, undoubtedly, one of the greatest players in NFL history, but also for the Colts. Now that they have Matt Ryan as quarterback, they have drawn parallels between them even though nowadays they are not living their best moment with him in the squad.

For the 2022 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts decided to trade a third-round pick for Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan. It was a blockbuster move for the AFC team with huge hopes for what he could do.

But of course whenever a quarterback lands in Indianapolis, it is impossible not to draw parallels between the new one and a living legend: Peyton Manning. Now, the team has compared these two with a bold statement.

Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks there are similarities between Matt Ryan and Peyton Manning

Matt Ryan is on its first season with the Indianapolis and after seven weeks he has a 3-3-1 record. It is not bad, but definitively is not what the team expected from him.

Of course the word quarterback brings up a lot of memories for Indianapolis. Peyton Manning left a huge gap to fill, but it seems like Jim Irsay, Colts' owner, sees some similarities between both players.

"I'll tell you, he is a steely-eyed missile man," Irsay said about Matt Ryan. "I've been around a lot of leaders and I'd put him right up there with Peyton Manning. A really outstanding, tough guy who doesn't back down. Often the best in fourth quarter and you don't ever want to count out Matt Ryan. He's a winner, he's a fighter and our team is taking on that temperament around him, which is exciting. More will be revealed, no question about it. But we're encouraged, we really are."

Nowadays, Indianapolis is 2nd in AFC South behind the Tennessee Titans (4-2). After starting 0-2-1, he has won three in a row and now it seems like the can fight for their division.