Colts refuse to discuss possible Jonathan Taylor exit amid trade rumors

With rumors of a blockbuster trade, the Indianapolis Colts are refusing to deal running back Jonathan Taylor as of now.

The Indianapolis Colts are not entertaining trade discussions regarding star running back Jonathan Taylor just yet. The organization plans to wait a few more weeks to evaluate its direction following the firing of general manager Chris Ballard.

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the Colts interim general manager Ed Dodds may soon be forced to gather valuable draft capital lost in previous trades. Jones noted that moving Taylor would be Indianapolis’ “most expedient route” to acquiring a high draft pick before the deadline.

League sources cited by Jones have linked the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings as potential suitors. Any blockbuster deal for Taylor has complex contractual logistics to it. Taylor signed a two-year extension in August that has not even taken effect yet.

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Jonathan Taylor’s elite backfield skills suit top Super Bowl contenders

Taylor remains one of the NFL‘s premier offensive weapons, blending breakaway speed with elite tackle-breaking ability. He possesses true three-down capability and home-run ability, making him a game-changing player.

Giants, Vikings could be suitors for Jonathan Taylor if he becomes available for trade, per @JJones9. pic.twitter.com/WlViPM16Mt — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 24, 2026

For Super Bowl contenders looking to make a deep playoff push, adding a back of Taylor’s caliber provides immediate firepower. While the Giants and Vikings are rumored to be interested, Super Bowl contenders like the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos could bolster their offense with him.

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The Colts could shop plenty of other stars if a rebuild begins

If Dodds ultimately commits to a full fire sale, Taylor won’t be the only high-profile player on the trading block. Elite defensive tackle DeForest Buckner represents an incredible interior disruptor for championship-caliber defensive lines.

Similarly, perennial All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson would command immense value on the open market. Parting with foundational stars like Buckner and Nelson alongside Taylor would presumably give the Colts plenty of valuable draft capital.

Key takeaways

The Indianapolis Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard following a 2-4 start.

following a 2-4 start. Moving Jonathan Taylor offers the Colts the most expedient route to draft picks.

to draft picks. Jonathan Taylor signed a two-year contract extension in August that remains unstarted.