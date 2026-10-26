Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Ballon d'Or

Kylian Mbappe reacts to possibility of Harry Kane winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are two of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or and the French has reacted to the chance of the British winning the award.

Kylian Mbappé attends the 70th Ballon D'Or Ceremony
© Gareth Cattermole/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappé attends the 70th Ballon D'Or Ceremony

The Ballon d’Or is soccer’s most coveted and prestigious individual award. Hence, favorites to win it usually take a more personal approach to it, even rivaling with other candidates at times. That’s not Kylian Mbappe, who reacted friendly to the possibility of Harry Kane winning it.

In fact, Mbappe is clearly at peace with that possibility. As he said, “Harry Kane Ballon d’Or? It would be well deserved! Mbappe and Kane are two of the most likely players to join the list of Ballon d’Or winners in history.

+ Follow us

An accidental leak of the 2026 Ballon d’Or podium went viral, and both of them are featured in the podium. Hence, there is a very real possibility that one of these two players gets the award.

Harry Kane key admission on Ballon d’Or

Winning the Ballon d’Or has always been one of my dreams. Obviously, when I was 15 or 16, I would never have expected to achieve everything I have achieved… But, as I said, regardless of the result, this is already something very special for me personally and for the teams I’ve played for,” Harry Kane said.

Kane also said that he is “a little bit nervous” because when a player gets ready for a key game or final, he knows he can make an impact. Here, “It’s a very different situation. I’m here with my friends and family, and I know they’re nervous. I’m just trying to enjoy myself here in London.”

See also

How many people are attending the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

Kane vs Mbappe stats

StatisticHarry Kane (FC Bayern / England)Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid / France)
Appearances (Games)6860
Goals7660
Assists813
Goal Contributions (G+A)8473
Key Passes84133
Big Chances Created3020
Successful Dribbles66136

Key takeaways

  • Kylian Mbappe stated Harry Kane winning the Ballon d’Or would be well deserved.
  • An accidental viral leak placed Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe on the podium.
  • Harry Kane recorded 76 goals and 84 goal contributions across 68 games.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions