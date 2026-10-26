Kylian Mbappe reacts to possibility of Harry Kane winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are two of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or and the French has reacted to the chance of the British winning the award.

The Ballon d’Or is soccer’s most coveted and prestigious individual award. Hence, favorites to win it usually take a more personal approach to it, even rivaling with other candidates at times. That’s not Kylian Mbappe, who reacted friendly to the possibility of Harry Kane winning it.

In fact, Mbappe is clearly at peace with that possibility. As he said, “Harry Kane Ballon d’Or? It would be well deserved!“ Mbappe and Kane are two of the most likely players to join the list of Ballon d’Or winners in history.

An accidental leak of the 2026 Ballon d’Or podium went viral, and both of them are featured in the podium. Hence, there is a very real possibility that one of these two players gets the award.

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Harry Kane key admission on Ballon d’Or

“Winning the Ballon d’Or has always been one of my dreams. Obviously, when I was 15 or 16, I would never have expected to achieve everything I have achieved… But, as I said, regardless of the result, this is already something very special for me personally and for the teams I’ve played for,” Harry Kane said.

A huge trophy at stake 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DkM7QTd0ic — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 26, 2026

Kane also said that he is “a little bit nervous” because when a player gets ready for a key game or final, he knows he can make an impact. Here, “It’s a very different situation. I’m here with my friends and family, and I know they’re nervous. I’m just trying to enjoy myself here in London.”

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Kane vs Mbappe stats

Statistic Harry Kane (FC Bayern / England) Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid / France) Appearances (Games) 68 60 Goals 76 60 Assists 8 13 Goal Contributions (G+A) 84 73 Key Passes 84 133 Big Chances Created 30 20 Successful Dribbles 66 136

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