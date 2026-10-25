Todd McLellan credits Red Wings while throwing Dylan Larkin under the bus

Todd McLellan didn't really sugarcoat his thoughts on Dylan Larkin's trade request drama in his latest message for the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit Red Wings fans may not like some things about Todd McLellan or the way his team has played so far in the 2026-27 NHL season. However, if there’s one thing they can’t say, it’s that their head coach doesn’t speak his mind and stay true to what he believes. Dylan Larkin has learned that lesson by heart by now.

In case Larkin needed reminding, McLellan’s latest statement was a clear shot at his trade request and the situation it has exposed within the franchise. Addressing the Red Wings’ start to the 2026-27 NHL campaign, McLellan didn’t mince words about the trade drama surrounding the former captain.

Even though a recent report stopped the growing buzz in its tracks, Larkin’s trade request remains a distraction, though one McLellan believes his team is doing a great job of weathering.

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“The group’s been really, considering all the (expletive) we’ve gone through, it’s been pretty resilient,” McLellan stated, via Detroit Free Press. “It’s been well-connected. There’s a lot of stickiness to it. It’s a good thing for us.”

Todd McLellan speaks during a press conference following the NHL Global Series.

Larkin trade rumors

After months of speculation, Larkin finally expanded his trade list to 10 teams during the 2026-27 NHL season. Even though he didn’t include them on his list, the Montreal Canadiens are reportedly pushing to acquire Larkin, and reports around the league suggest the Red Wings’ former captain is just as likely to be traded to a team outside his list as to one of the 10 teams he included.

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“My hunch is that he ultimately is traded to a team that isn’t currently on that list of 10 teams,” insider Chris Johnston reported on The Hockey PDOcast.

Anything can happen with Larkin

As reported, Larkin’s current trade list includes the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Utah Mammoth, and Washington Capitals.

However, if the trade keeps getting delayed—and Detroit has no reason to rush—teams currently on the outside looking in could become suitors overnight. That includes the likes of the Habs, Boston Bruins, and San Jose Sharks, among others, as they could all prove to be playoff contenders in the 2026-27 NHL season and thus appeal to Larkin.

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The Canadiens would have some extra convincing to do, as it’s improbable that Larkin would accept a trade outside the United States. However, anything can happen. And if Larkin truly wants to leave Motor City, he might even accept a move north of the border.

Key takeaways