Cooper Rush will take the reins of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL season while Dak Prescott is out. Here, get to know more about the quarterback.

The Cowboys just can't seem to catch a break. In the first game of the 2022 NFL season, star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury that will keep him off the gridiron for weeks. Dallas will now give the reins to Cooper Rush.

Rush joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2017, yet he has only one start to date. Therefore, many expected the team to go after Jimmy Garoppolo or another renowned quarterback.

However, it looks like the Cowboys will try their luck with the relatively inexperienced signal-caller, who has been with the team for a long time but only made 10 appearances, most of them coming late in the fourth quarter.

How old is Cooper Rush?

Born in Charlotte, Michigan on November 21, 1993, Cooper Rush is 28 years old. His football career has been quite atypical, as most quarterbacks at his age have either established themselves as starters or bounced around the league. Rush, on the other hand, has barely played but spent all these years in Dallas, except for a short stint with the Giants in 2020 - though he didn't even suit up.

Who is Cooper Rush's wife?

Though the Cowboys backup quarterback is not too active on social media, his wife is. Cooper Rush is married to Laurynn Rush, with whom he has a one-year-old baby named Ayla.

What's Cooper Rush's contract with the Cowboys?

According to Spotrac, Cooper Rush is under a one-year, $358,200 contract with the Dallas Cowboys. His first start in the NFL came in Week 8 of the 2021 season against the Vikings to take over for the injured Prescott. That day, Rush threw for 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as Dallas won 20-16 after a game-winning drive in the final minute.

What jersey number does Cooper Rush have?

Cooper Rush wears jersey No. 10 of the Dallas Cowboys. With Prescott out for at least six weeks, Rush is expected to be under center in the next few weeks of the 2022 season. The Week 2 game against the Bengals will be his second start in his career.

What's Cooper Rush's net worth?

He may have not played that much so far, but being in the NFL all these years has paid off for the Cowboys quarterback. According to The Sports Grail, Cooper Rush has an estimated net worth of $7 million.