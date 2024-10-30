MLB News: Dodgers Mookie Betts makes something clear about Yankees' fans interception in Game 4

An early moment in the first inning of Game 4 in the MLB World Series left the Los Angeles Dodgers disappointed, with Mookie Betts and some New York Yankees' fans at the center of the episode.

The MLB World Series remains intense. After the Los Angeles Dodgers took a commanding lead in Game 3, the New York Yankees struck back in Game 4 with a seven-run differential. Strong performances from the Yankees set the tone, and a key play in the first inning involving Mookie Betts proved pivotal.

The Dodgers started Game 4 in strong form, scoring two runs in the first inning and aiming to replicate their Game 3 success. However, Anthony Volpe and Gleyber Torres had other plans, turning the momentum back toward the Yankees.

In a dramatic moment early in the game, Betts had a brief exchange with some Yankees fans over a fly ball he attempted to catch. Footage shows that he made the catch, but a fan in the stands pulled the ball away from him.

After the game, Betts downplayed the incident, telling the media, “It’s irrelevant. We lost, and that’s what matters.” Though he kept his comments brief, many Dodgers fans speculated that the play may have impacted the team’s mindset.

Fans interfere with Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he attempts to catch a fly ball in foul territory during the first inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Betts reflects on Game 4

Despite the loss, Betts was critical of the Dodgers’ performance and acknowledged the Yankees’ resilience: “They showed they’re going to fight. If we’ve made it this far, we have to fight too. We have a resilient team that’s going to compete the whole time.”

He added, “It felt great going up in the first inning. But they fought back; there’s nothing we can do about it.” Although the Dodgers came out with strong momentum, the energy of the Yankees fans and New York’s outstanding performance turned the tide.

Looking ahead to Game 5

With Tuesday’s result behind them, Betts and the Dodgers are now focused on Wednesday’s potentially decisive game: “We’re up 3-1 right now. We feel pretty good about it. They’re going to fight, no matter the score. We need to focus on Game 5.”

This Wednesday, the Dodgers have the chance to secure the MLB World Series title in Los Angeles, with home support potentially key to their success. However, they face a Yankees team determined to rewrite the narrative and force a Game 6.

