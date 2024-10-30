Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers Mookie Betts makes something clear about Yankees' fans interception in Game 4

An early moment in the first inning of Game 4 in the MLB World Series left the Los Angeles Dodgers disappointed, with Mookie Betts and some New York Yankees' fans at the center of the episode.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes batting practice ahead of Game Four of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in New York City.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes batting practice ahead of Game Four of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in New York City.

By Santiago Tovar

The MLB World Series remains intense. After the Los Angeles Dodgers took a commanding lead in Game 3, the New York Yankees struck back in Game 4 with a seven-run differential. Strong performances from the Yankees set the tone, and a key play in the first inning involving Mookie Betts proved pivotal.

The Dodgers started Game 4 in strong form, scoring two runs in the first inning and aiming to replicate their Game 3 success. However, Anthony Volpe and Gleyber Torres had other plans, turning the momentum back toward the Yankees.

In a dramatic moment early in the game, Betts had a brief exchange with some Yankees fans over a fly ball he attempted to catch. Footage shows that he made the catch, but a fan in the stands pulled the ball away from him.

Advertisement

After the game, Betts downplayed the incident, telling the media, “It’s irrelevant. We lost, and that’s what matters.” Though he kept his comments brief, many Dodgers fans speculated that the play may have impacted the team’s mindset.

Mookie Betts and Yankees fans trying to catch the ball

Fans interfere with Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he attempts to catch a fly ball in foul territory during the first inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Advertisement

Betts reflects on Game 4

Despite the loss, Betts was critical of the Dodgers’ performance and acknowledged the Yankees’ resilience: “They showed they’re going to fight. If we’ve made it this far, we have to fight too. We have a resilient team that’s going to compete the whole time.”

2024 World Series: What happens if the New York Yankees lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5?

see also

2024 World Series: What happens if the New York Yankees lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5?

He added, “It felt great going up in the first inning. But they fought back; there’s nothing we can do about it. Although the Dodgers came out with strong momentum, the energy of the Yankees fans and New York’s outstanding performance turned the tide.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to Game 5

With Tuesday’s result behind them, Betts and the Dodgers are now focused on Wednesday’s potentially decisive game: “We’re up 3-1 right now. We feel pretty good about it. They’re going to fight, no matter the score. We need to focus on Game 5.”

This Wednesday, the Dodgers have the chance to secure the MLB World Series title in Los Angeles, with home support potentially key to their success. However, they face a Yankees team determined to rewrite the narrative and force a Game 6.

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses teammate after trade to a NFC North team
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses teammate after trade to a NFC North team

MLB News: David Ortiz delivers warning to Dodgers after Aaron Judge’s Game 4 performance
MLB

MLB News: David Ortiz delivers warning to Dodgers after Aaron Judge’s Game 4 performance

Where to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax live in the USA: 2024/2025 Eredivisie
Soccer

Where to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax live in the USA: 2024/2025 Eredivisie

2024 World Series: What happens if the New York Yankees lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5?
MLB

2024 World Series: What happens if the New York Yankees lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5?

Better Collective Logo