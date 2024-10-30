Jalen Hurts has not had a remarkable 2024 NFL season, which is why the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles has made a huge promise to all the team's fans amid struggles.

Prior to the 2024 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles were regarded as true contenders. However, their campaign has not been outstanding, and Jalen Hurts has now made a big promise to all the team’s fans amid their struggles.

In recent years, the Eagles have built a highly competitive roster with both a solid defense and a powerful offense. Naturally, Jalen Hurts stands as the main star of the NFC East club.

Unfortunately, Hurts has not found the success he aimed for with the Eagles. Expectations were very high, and they still are, but the team has been unable to fully meet them. Despite their 5-2 record, there’s still work to be done to become the dominant team fans expect.

Jalen Hurts promises big changes to improve this season

The Eagles have faced controversy lately. Rumors suggest that Nick Sirianni doesn’t have the best relationship with some players, often being seen having tense interactions with them.

Despite these challenges, the team is still regarded as a contender this season. They started with a shaky 2-2 record but have since accumulated three consecutive wins, putting them in second place in the NFC East.

However, this record is not enough for Jalen Hurts. Speaking with Mike Florio, the quarterback acknowledged the need to make some changes to improve and bring success to Philadelphia this year.

“Well, I’ll tell you this, a fool isn’t a fool because they made a mistake, a fool is a fool because they refuse to learn from it and I’m going to learn,” Hurts said. “I’ve always prided myself on learning from my mistakes, learning from my experiences, good bad or indifferent. And I think our season last year from my vantage point is something I’ve learned a ton from and I think it’s benefited us now and I think we will continue to benefit from that.”

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to Hurts, the Eagles have made the right adjustments to reach 5-2. Nevertheless, he emphasized there’s always room for improvement, and they must stay focused to secure the division title once again this season.

What’s next for the Philadelphia Eagles?

After a huge win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, the Eagles will return to Philadelphia in order to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 9.

Week 9 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 10 @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 11 vs Washington Commanders

Week 12 @ Los Angeles Rams

