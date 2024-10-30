Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jalen Hurts makes big promise to Eagles fans amid struggles

Jalen Hurts has not had a remarkable 2024 NFL season, which is why the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles has made a huge promise to all the team's fans amid struggles.

Jalen Hurts, quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJalen Hurts, quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

By Fernando Franco Puga

Prior to the 2024 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles were regarded as true contenders. However, their campaign has not been outstanding, and Jalen Hurts has now made a big promise to all the team’s fans amid their struggles.

In recent years, the Eagles have built a highly competitive roster with both a solid defense and a powerful offense. Naturally, Jalen Hurts stands as the main star of the NFC East club.

Unfortunately, Hurts has not found the success he aimed for with the Eagles. Expectations were very high, and they still are, but the team has been unable to fully meet them. Despite their 5-2 record, there’s still work to be done to become the dominant team fans expect.

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts promises big changes to improve this season

The Eagles have faced controversy lately. Rumors suggest that Nick Sirianni doesn’t have the best relationship with some players, often being seen having tense interactions with them.

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers clear message about his roster

see also

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni delivers clear message about his roster

Despite these challenges, the team is still regarded as a contender this season. They started with a shaky 2-2 record but have since accumulated three consecutive wins, putting them in second place in the NFC East.

Advertisement

However, this record is not enough for Jalen Hurts. Speaking with Mike Florio, the quarterback acknowledged the need to make some changes to improve and bring success to Philadelphia this year.

“Well, I’ll tell you this, a fool isn’t a fool because they made a mistake, a fool is a fool because they refuse to learn from it and I’m going to learn,” Hurts said. “I’ve always prided myself on learning from my mistakes, learning from my experiences, good bad or indifferent. And I think our season last year from my vantage point is something I’ve learned a ton from and I think it’s benefited us now and I think we will continue to benefit from that.”

Advertisement
Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a win against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to Hurts, the Eagles have made the right adjustments to reach 5-2. Nevertheless, he emphasized there’s always room for improvement, and they must stay focused to secure the division title once again this season.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Philadelphia Eagles?

After a huge win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, the Eagles will return to Philadelphia in order to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 9.

NFL News: AJ Brown makes something clear on Eagles&#039; recent game performances

see also

NFL News: AJ Brown makes something clear on Eagles' recent game performances

  • Week 9 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 10 @ Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 11 vs Washington Commanders
  • Week 12 @ Los Angeles Rams
Advertisement

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Warriors Draymond Green delivers optimistic injury update on Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA News: Warriors Draymond Green delivers optimistic injury update on Stephen Curry

NBA News: Jimmy Butler reflects on other Heat stars receiving statues after Dwyane Wade's tribute
NBA

NBA News: Jimmy Butler reflects on other Heat stars receiving statues after Dwyane Wade's tribute

Jos Verstappen points to Red Bull for son Max's bold driving tactics
Sports

Jos Verstappen points to Red Bull for son Max's bold driving tactics

NBA News: Rui Hachimura explains the reason over strong start with the Lakers
NBA

NBA News: Rui Hachimura explains the reason over strong start with the Lakers

Better Collective Logo