NFL News: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb sends strong message to Dak Prescott after loss to 49ers

After another loss this NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys, this time against the San Francisco 49ers, star WR CeeDee Lamb delivered a clear and hopeful message to his QB Dak Prescott.

The NFL season is becoming increasingly challenging for the Dallas Cowboys as the weeks go by. This time, the loss came at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. CeeDee Lamb, one of their key figures, spoke to the media and delivered a clear message to his teammate Dak Prescott.

Another setback for Mike McCarthy‘s squad has raised alarms among fans and everyone connected to the franchise, including management, coaching staff, and even the players. While the team’s performance on the field doesn’t seem to be providing answers, their leaders remain optimistic about the future.

This time, it was none other than the Cowboys’ star WR, CeeDee Lamb, who spoke to the media after the game. He expressed frustration with the result but was also emphatic about what he and his teammate Dak Prescott can accomplish moving forward.

“We’re about to get this thing right,” Lamb said when asked if this performance from he and Dak Prescott was positive despite the loss, per 49ers WebZone. “We’re about to get this thing right, for sure.”

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

When asked how he felt after losing once again in their visit to the 49ers’ stadium, Lamb was emphatic: “Pretty badly. It really (expletive), especially coming here three times in the last three years. It’s sickening.”

Finally, Lamb provided a brief summary of the game from his perspective: “We have a lot of fight in us, granted, we started off slow. The defense did a great job. It was a tale of two halves for both the offense and defense.”

Dak Prescott and his feelings about another loss

Naturally, one of the most visible faces following a significant victory or a painful loss in this sport is the quarterback, especially when that position is held by a superstar like Dak Prescott. After exiting Levi’s Stadium with a loss, Prescott offered a strong reflection on his performance.

“Nobody is shaken or giving up. Frustration is very high. It’s a long season,” QB stated after the game via Jon Machota on X, formerly Twitter.

Prescott agreed to a multimillion-dollar contract with the franchise, but his strengths have not been reflected in recent games on the field—something he will undoubtedly need to improve to start winning over Cowboys fans.

What’s next for the Dallas Cowboys?

vs Atlanta Falcons, Week 9

vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 10

vs Houston Texans, Week 11

vs Washington Commanders, Week 12

vs New York Giants, Week 13