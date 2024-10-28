In just a couple of weeks, Mike Tyson will step back into the ring. The legendary pugilist is set to face Jake Paul in Arlington, Texas, and he has shared a terrifying prediction about what he expects to happen in their bout. The anticipation surrounding Mike Tyson's return to the ring is palpable. For many […]

In just a couple of weeks, Mike Tyson will step back into the ring. The legendary pugilist is set to face Jake Paul in Arlington, Texas, and he has shared a terrifying prediction about what he expects to happen in their bout.

The anticipation surrounding Mike Tyson’s return to the ring is palpable. For many fans and analysts, he remains one of the greatest boxers of all time, boasting an impressive 50-6 record that solidifies his status as a true icon of the sport.

However, this record is poised to change soon. Tyson has agreed to a professional fight against Jake Paul, and the outcome will directly impact both of their records.

Mike Tyson anticipates a frightening outcome for his fight vs. Jake Paul

Mike Tyson’s return to boxing is imminent, with the outstanding pugilist scheduled to face Jake Paul on November 15 at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

This bout was initially set for July, but Tyson encountered health issues that led to its postponement. If all goes well, he will step into the ring to face the YouTuber-turned-boxer in a matter of weeks.

According to oddsmakers, Jake Paul is favored to win. The influencer is 31 years younger than Tyson, which could give him an edge in agility and stamina against Iron Mike.

However, Tyson is not ready to add a seventh defeat to his record. He has recently shared his thoughts on the potential outcome of the fight, revealing a frightening prediction about what he expects to happen.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul press conference during Fanatics Fest in New York City.

“If I win, I’ll be immortal,” he said. “If I do it bad, I don’t want to die in a hospital bedroom, I want to die in the ring.”

Could the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight get canceled?

During the summer, Mike Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up during a flight, which caused his fight against Jake Paul to be rescheduled to November. However, it may still undergo another change depending on Tyson’s health.

Mike Tyson will undergo medical tests a day before the fight. If Tyson fails to pass them, the Texas Licensing Regulators could either cancel the fight or downgrade it to an exhibition match to prioritize his health.

