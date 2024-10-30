Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Jazz Chisholm sends clear message on Yankees' potential World Series comeback vs. Dodgers

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has made it clear about the team's potential historic comeback in the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of Game Two of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of Game Two of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

After an apathetic performance in the first three games, the New York Yankees managed to wake up in Game 4, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 11–4. This win has injected new life into the team and sparked hope for an epic comeback, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been clear on this issue following Game 4 of the MLB World Series.

Despite trailing 3-1 in the series, young player Chisholm Jr. believes the Yankees can become the first team in MLB history to come back from a three-game deficit and accomplish the impossible.

We got barrel on the ball. We went out and attacked early. We know they had a bullpen game today and we had a plan to go out there and attack them and we did,” Chisholm Jr. described about Game 4’s 11-run eruption.

Advertisement

“I still think we can shock the world. The one thing about us is, we love history. And we love to make history. So, for us, we’re out here trying to make history right now. And we know it’s never been done, a 3-0 comeback, but we feel like we’re the team that can do it,” Chisholm Jr. said to reporters.

Advertisement

A necessary awakening for the Yankees in the World Series

The Yankees had been struggling offensively in the first games of the World Series. However, in Game 4, the team woke up and connected on several important hits. Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells were key figures in the victory, contributing home runs and important runs.

The Yankees’ challenge in Game 5 of the World Series

The Yankees will face a monumental challenge if they want to pull off the comeback. The Dodgers are a strong and experienced team, and they have a significant lead in the series. However, the Yankees showed in Game 4 that they have the ability to compete and win.

Advertisement

Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ ace, will get a chance to lead his team in Game 5. If the Yankees manage to win this game, the series will be extended to a sixth game and the chances of a historic comeback will increase in the MLB World Series.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses teammate after trade to a NFC North team
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses teammate after trade to a NFC North team

MLB News: Dodgers Mookie Betts makes something clear about Yankees' fans interception in Game 4
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers Mookie Betts makes something clear about Yankees' fans interception in Game 4

MLB News: David Ortiz delivers warning to Dodgers after Aaron Judge’s Game 4 performance
MLB

MLB News: David Ortiz delivers warning to Dodgers after Aaron Judge’s Game 4 performance

Where to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax live in the USA: 2024/2025 Eredivisie
Soccer

Where to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax live in the USA: 2024/2025 Eredivisie

Better Collective Logo