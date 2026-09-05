Cowboys confirm surprising update on George Pickens’ contract extension before game vs NY Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the 2026 season with one of the most dangerous wide receiver duos in the NFL, but keeping George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb together long term could become a major challenge. Pickens is playing the 2026 season under the $27.3 million franchise tag after Dallas decided against giving him a multi-year extension this offseason. The receiver accepted the situation and has remained with the team without the kind of contract controversy many expected.

That decision, however, only postponed the bigger question. Pickens is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season, meaning the Cowboys will have to decide whether they can afford to give him the massive contract he could command if he produces another Pro Bowl-caliber season. Lamb is already one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers after signing a four-year, $136 million extension in 2024, while Dak Prescott remains one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

Stephen Jones now appears to be acknowledging just how difficult that financial equation could become. Speaking on the DLLS Cowboys podcast, the Cowboys executive vice president explained that Dallas has found a way to keep both receivers for 2026, but another major season from both players could force the organization into a much more complicated decision next offseason. The Cowboys may have to choose between maintaining their elite receiving duo and preserving depth elsewhere on the roster.

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Will Cowboys give George Pickens a contract extension?

The Cowboys have already made their short-term decision on George Pickens, but Jones’ latest comments provide a much clearer picture of what could happen after the 2026 season. If Pickens and Lamb both deliver huge seasons, their market values could make it extremely difficult for Dallas to keep both players without making significant sacrifices elsewhere.

“You look at the situation that we have with George Pickens going alongside CeeDee. I don’t know of any teams that really can pay two top receivers top of the market. So, that’s going to be a really difficult situation as we move forward. We’ve managed to figure out how we can do it for this year. Certainly, if everything works out the way we think it is, in which CeeDee and George both have huge years again, then it’ll be a bigger challenge next year.”

Jones has a point when looking at the economics of the Cowboys’ roster. Lamb’s contract averages $34 million per season, and Pickens could demand a similar figure if he follows up his breakout 2025 campaign with another elite year. Add Prescott’s massive quarterback contract to the equation, and Dallas could have an enormous amount of money committed to just three offensive stars.

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There is, however, evidence that it can be done. The Cincinnati Bengals have managed to keep Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins together, showing that teams can build around a highly paid quarterback and two elite receivers. The bigger question is what that approach does to the rest of the roster. For Dallas, keeping Lamb and Pickens could mean sacrificing depth at other positions, particularly if both receivers eventually demand contracts at the top of the market.

Pickens now has a major opportunity to make the Cowboys’ decision even harder. After recording 93 receptions, 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with Dallas, another dominant campaign could dramatically increase his leverage. If that happens, Stephen Jones’ warning could become one of the most important storylines surrounding the Cowboys after the 2026 season: Dallas may have to decide whether paying two elite receivers is worth the cost of weakening the roster around them.