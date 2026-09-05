The New York Giants are still shaping their roster ahead of the game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

The New York Giants continue to make changes before their 2026 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. New York has added veteran linebacker Malik Harrison to the practice squad, but the move also required the team to make room elsewhere. The Giants ultimately decided to release defensive tackle Ben Barten.

Harrison’s arrival had already been announced, but the consequence of the signing was initially unclear. Now, the Giants have confirmed that Barten was the player removed from the practice squad, ending his second stint with the organization just a few weeks after he was given another opportunity to return.

The move is another example of the Giants continuing to adjust their depth chart ahead of Week 1. A few days ago, general manager Joe Schoen said that the rebuilding process of the defensive line was solid. This move might reflect that.

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Why did the Giants release Ben Barten?

Ben Barten joined the Giants after his college career at Wisconsin, signing with New York as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft. He was released earlier during training camp, but the Giants brought him back in August, giving the young defensive lineman another chance to compete and remain part of the organization’s depth.

However, that opportunity has now come to an end. Barten was officially signed to the Giants’ practice squad before being terminated by the club this week. The transaction confirms that Harrison’s arrival directly resulted in Barten losing his roster spot.

The Giants will now move forward with Harrison as another experienced option in their linebacker depth, while Barten will look for his next opportunity elsewhere. With the Cowboys game approaching, New York is clearly still willing to make roster moves in an effort to strengthen the team, and the front office may continue monitoring potential additions even after its initial 53-man roster was finalized.