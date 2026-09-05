Why is kickoff for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United delayed today, Sep. 5?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United is delayed, pushing back kickoff for both sides.

The match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United scheduled for Sept. 5 has been delayed due to weather at Nu Stadium, according to Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald. However, a confirmed kickoff time has not yet been announced.

The weather protocol is very clear in these cases — a rule that was even implemented in the 2026 World Cup — triggering immediately whenever lightning is detected within an 8-mile radius (approximately 13 kilometers) around the stadium.

To give an idea of how long it can take, a 30-minute countdown timer begins. Every time a new lightning strike occurs within the 8-mile radius, the wait time resets completely to 30 minutes. The match cannot resume until 30 continuous minutes pass without electrical activity in the area.

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The most impacted matches by weather delays in MLS

Among the most extreme and memorable cases of severe weather disruptions in MLS history is Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC (March 2024): A match that suffered multiple interruptions almost immediately after kickoff due to an extreme combination of winds, nearby electrical strikes, and an intense snowstorm accumulating on the pitch at America First Field, forcing constant temporary suspensions.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

Another case is LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (2023). The highly anticipated Los Angeles derby, set to break attendance records at the Rose Bowl, had to be postponed entirely before kickoff due to a severe weather alert and dangerous thunderstorms in the area.

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Inter Miami and their most affected matches

Inter Miami have experienced several notable weather delay episodes due to frequent thunderstorms in Florida, but among the most memorable is Inter Miami vs Orlando City (Leagues Cup 2023). This Clasico del Sol suffered one of the most severe and chaotic initial delays.

Kickoff was scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, but a heavy downpour with electrical activity over DRV PNK Stadium forced the match to be delayed by more than two and a half hours, finally starting at 10:35 p.m.

And a very recent one also in the Leagues Cup: Inter Miami vs Atletico de San Luis (Leagues Cup 2026). Unlike other delays that occur before kickoff, this game at Nu Stadium suffered a direct interruption mid-match. In the 68th minute, while Inter Miami were leading 4-2 (with a brace from Lionel Messi), lightning strikes forced play to be stopped.