NFL Rumors: Chances of contract extension between WR CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys increase

The Dallas Cowboys are confident that star WR CeeDee Lamb will be ready for Week 1.

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after defeating the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after defeating the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Matías Persuh

Without a doubt, one of the major storylines of this preseason has been the ongoing saga between CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys. Just when it seemed like negotiations might stall, it appears that Jerry Jones has reached out to the star WR, and a contract renewal is increasingly looking like a reality.

With the start of a new NFL season approaching, Cowboys fans’ biggest concern was whether Lamb would be part of Mike McCarthy’s roster. Although there were moments when negotiations seemed stalled, it now appears that the former Sooners star will be available for the competition.

With recent player moves at other franchises involving multi-million dollar contract extensions (such as Justin Jefferson with the Vikings or Jordan Love with the Packers), Lamb has maintained from the start that his level of play warrants a comparable salary.

However, in contrast, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has remained firm in his stance on the WR’s contract extension. The GM has shown no urgency in finalizing a deal, even with only a few days remaining before the start of the season.

Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

After a narrow 13-12 loss to the Rams and a decisive 27-12 victory over the Raiders, the Cowboys will close out their preseason this Saturday against the Chargers at AT&T Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb’s current situation

The WR remains absent from both training sessions and preseason games. However, according to journalistic sources, his situation could soon be resolved.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Cowboys fans can rest easy about Lamb’s situation. During an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show, Schefter stated: “I think the two sides aren’t that far apart on a deal. I don’t think it should be that difficult, but again, it’s Monday, August 20. He’s still not there. Still hasn’t gone through camp. So this has not gone the way that everybody expected. But my understanding is the two sides aren’t all that far apart, and somehow, someway, I and others believe that they will figure out a way to bridge their differences so that CeeDee Lamb will be there for Week One.”

The situation Lamb is expected to be in for Week 1

Given that his contractual situation remained unresolved throughout this period, Lamb did not attend training sessions, raising questions about what condition he will be in by Week 1.

Given this situation, journalist Adam Schefter posed the question: “Now the question becomes, okay, he’s there for week one, but he didn’t go through training camp, his conditioning level won’t be exactly what you want it to be. Are you at risk for some type of muscle strain which you hope doesn’t happen? But this is what comes along with sitting out time during training camp. But I still think that they find a way to figure that out.”

CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

