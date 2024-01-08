The Dallas Cowboys took care of business and didn’t leave anything to doubt in the season finale. They handled the Washington Commanders on the road to make sure they went back home with the NFC East Division pennant regardless of what happened with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Once again, Mike McCarthy’s team looked like a force to be reckoned with, which isn’t something that happens often on the road. And while the Commanders were already eliminated, they still deserve props for not getting too confident and being ready to play.

With the win, the Cowboys locked up the No. 2 seed, making sure to play their first two postseason games at home at the very least. That’s great news for a team riding an NFL-best 16-game home winning streak. Nonetheless, Dak Prescott doesn’t want the team to get too confident about that.

Cowboys Are Ready For The Playoffs

“Very ready,” Prescott said, per the team’s official website. “Coming off of the past years, understanding the team that we have, knowing that coming into this season that we had a team that could compete, and we wanted to put ourselves in this position, and to stay in the moment each and every moment and not look forward to this.”

Prescott knows making it this far won’t mean a thing if they don’t take care of the task at hand. They need to make sure to make the most of home-field advantage while they still can:

“But, now, it’s upon us, and we’ve got to take it one game at a time — with the same attitude that we came into this game with; and the same attitude that we’ve taken in every home approach,” Prescott continued. “Tomorrow’s not promised, in that sense. We’ve gotta make sure we give everything we can, in each and every moment.”

The Cowboys will now host Mike McCarthy’s former team, and while they should have no trouble beating the Green Bay Packers – the youngest team in NFL playoff history – they can’t leave anything to chance.