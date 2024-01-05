The Dallas Cowboys have enormous hopes of winning a Super Bowl for the first time in 28 years. Dak Prescott has silenced his critics with an 11-5 record and are favorites in the NFC alongside the San Francisco 49ers.

The big question surrounding the Cowboys was that they hadn’t been able to defeat a single team with a winning record. Now, after their schedule passed the most challenging stage, they managed to survive and control their destiny to claim the NFC East.

That’s why the Dallas Cowboys have to finish the job in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders. Millions of fans in the NFL know it will be a huge difference for Prescott to avoid going on the road.

Dak Prescott gets real on home-field advantage

Dak Prescott acknowledged that the Dallas Cowboys cannot miss this huge opportunity to have at least two games at home during the playoffs. A big difference for their championship odds.

“A win puts us in a great position. What an excellent opportunity just getting to have everything on our control obviously. We’ve got one game to win this division and have a No.2 seed. We understand what the magnitude of this game is and what it means. Having the home field.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys have home-field advantage in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers have a record of 12-4 and have already clinched the No. 1 seed and a bye week. The Dallas Cowboys are No. 2 with a record of 11-5, followed by the Detroit Lions at No. 3 (11-5). Despite a record of 8-8, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the No. 4 seed as division leaders.

That implies that, if Dak Prescott avoids a massive downfall at Washington, the Cowboys will have to play the wild card round at home against the worst seeded team in the NFC.

After that, their path would likely take them to host the Detroit Lions and then travel to San Francisco for the NFC Championship Game. However, if the 49ers lose in the Divisional round, the Cowboys might host the last game before the Super Bowl. A chance to avoid going on the road.

The numbers don’t lie about the impact the Cowboys felt with Philadelphia’s loss against Arizona in Week 17. In 2023, Dallas have a record of 8-0 at home and 3-5 on the road. Undoubtedly, their chances of winning the Super Bowl depend on AT&T Stadium, although anything is possible in the NFL.