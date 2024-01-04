It’s been almost three decades since the Dallas Cowboys hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy. Despite being arguably the most popular NFL team, Jerry Jones’ squad has stumbled upon a wall year after year.

However, they might finally have just what it takes to get over the hump this season. Dak Prescott played at an MVP level for most of the season, and they’ve been the best team at home by a signIficant margin.

A lot of that also has to do with Micah Parsons’s surge. The versatile defender is looking forward to impRoving his numbers from last season, which is why he’s going to be uber-aggressive to get at least one sack vs. the Washington Commanders, as he’s had 13.5 in his rookie year, 13 in his sophomore season, and is currently sitting at 13 again.

He Likes His Chances Against Anyone

“I literally just had this conversation with the guys today,” Parsons said. “At this point, it’s by any means necessary. I might jump offsides twice this week. Something has to change. Something. It’s coming. It’s coming for sure.”

Parsons has become one of the most dominant defensive forces in the league, making it to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the league. He’s currently third in the Defensive Player of the Year race, and he believes he can take any of the candidates any day of the week:

“I don’t know,” he said. “I think I put up a good fight against some great guys across the league. I think it’s going to be a good battle. Either way I look at it, I understand how disruptive guys like Myles, T.J. and whoever else is in the running is. I get to watch those guys. I think Maxx Crosby had a great year that might have went overlooked because his team might not be a playoff team. There’s always discrepancies to who they think should get it and base it off of teams and things like that. You always got to deal with those types of implications too.”

Parsons Doesn’t Want To Get Too Confident

Even so, Parsons isn’t looking at popularity contests right now. He’s all about business, and he doesn’t want his team to rest on their laurels despite being 13.5-point favorites over the Commanders:

“It’s always dangerous to go against someone who has nothing to lose,” Parsons said. “They can pull out all types of tricks and gambles because they want to make the statement that, ‘They just want to beat the Cowboys.’ We have to go make a statement that we are the better team, the more dominant and aggressive team. We just have to prove that Sunday.”

A loss and a Philadelphia Eagles win over the New York Giants would be a catastrophe in Arlington, as they would lose the division and fall to the fifth spot, thus being forced to play on the road in the playoffs:

“Hopefully, we just go out there and win,” Parsons said. “I feel like confidence at this point, it shouldn’t be about confidence. Everyone should just go out and do their job. This is your job. We are a team. We need to go out there and play together, be as one. Go out there and get a win that we should win. I think that’s what it’s about. It shouldn’t be about confidence. We’re a week away from the playoffs. I’m tired of learning and growing. It should just be about dominating and playing great football.”

The Cowboys have everything in their power to be one of the teams to beat in the playoffs, but we’ve seen them crumble under pressure way too many times. This time, there will be no more room for excuses.