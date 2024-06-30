Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to defend their Super Bowl title. It’s not going to be an easy task considering no team has won the championship three consecutive years.

Furthermore, the AFC seems to be loaded with extraordinary quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson was MVP for the Ravens, Josh Allen in Buffalo, Aaron Rodgers coming back with the Jets, Joe Burrow healthy at Cincinnati and maybe other names on the rise such as Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.

On the other conference, the list is also tremendous. Brock Purdy has proven the critics wrong with the San Francisco 49ers, Jordan is the future of the Green Bay Packers and Dak Prescott will look for a historic contract from Dallas Cowboys.

Video: Patrick Mahomes hilariously throws shade at NFL quarterbacks

The Kansas City Chiefs went to social media and posted a hilarious video with Patrick Mahomes explaining how the way he runs into the field is way different than other quarterbacks in the NFL.

“I watch every other quarterback run out the tunnel and they just run out like this. (slow gesture). And then I come out an I’m like (pumped gesture). Every time I go out I’m like just nice and easy and then aaaaahhhh.”

That’s why the Chiefs left a funny message on X to support their quarterback encouraging him to keep the hype up. “We prefer how you do it QB1.”