Dak Prescott will have a very familiar offensive weapon with the Dallas Cowboys as it has been confirmed that running back Ezekiel Elliott got a one-year, $3 million contract from owner Jerry Jones.

“It was just important to me just to get back here and finish what I started. I think I still am a dominant guy. I’ve got to go out there and prove that. That’s a motivation. I think we all know how I feel about competing and leaving it all out there for my teammates.”

There’s no margin of error for the Cowboys after last season’s failure in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. That’s why, Jones put the pressure on as he won’t give contract extensions to Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Furthermore, other stars like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons haven’t got their massive paydays.

Ezekiel Elliott is back with Dallas Cowboys (Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is thrilled with the return of Ezekiel Elliott

After Ezekiel Elliott’s return was confirmed, quarterback Dak Prescott couldn’t hide his excitement for a reunion with one of his favorites running backs. Considering Tony Pollard left to the Tennessee Titans, Zeke should be a key factor to boost the offense.

“He’s a real guy. He’s honest. What you see is what you get. He can have fun, but when it’s time to be serious and lock in, there’s nobody better than him. It’s something every young guy should follow, the way that he goes about his business. It’s going to be huge for this team.”

In fact, Prescott believes a veteran like Elliott could help in the development of young players. “I’m super excited. Just obviously knowing our history, my experience with him as a brother, but, in this case, as a teammate, understanding what he brings to the team. Just the locker room alone, the culture he sets, a guy that does everything the right way from, from the locker room to the field.”