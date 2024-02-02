The Dallas Cowboys had another massive failure in the playoffs after a 48-32 loss at home against the Green Bay Packers. Though Dak Prescott had MVP numbers in the regular season, that game in the Wild Card round was a total disaster. No Super Bowl for Jerry Jones and the franchise in almost three decades.

Mike McCarthy will get a last chance as head coach in 2024, but Jones has to make other big decisions regarding the future of stars such as Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb.

That’s why, during a surprising appearance at the Senior Bowl in Alabama, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys confirmed what will happen with his franchise quarterback. It could be one of the biggest moments in the NFL.

“I think I’ve said in the deal that we will go as far as Dak takes us in the playoffs. Remember that. We will go as far as Dak takes us and that is how far we went. So my point is, that doesn’t change a thing. We’ll go as far as Dak takes us. Dak has done nothing to change my mind about any promise for the future.”

Will Dak Prescott get a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott will enter the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and, according to Jerry Jones, he is going to get an extension. However, the salary cap hit would be massive expecting a deal of at least $50 million per season.

“I would anticipate we will be all-in at the end of this year. It will be going all-in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We will be going all-in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all-in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future. It’s the best way I’ve ever said. That ought to answer a lot of questions.”

Micah Parsons calls out Jerry Jones

Certainly, one of the players who carries more weight in the Dallas Cowboys’ locker room is Micah Parsons. In an incredible decision, after hearing Jones’ words, the defensive star sparked a huge controversy by criticizing the owner.

“We’re going all-in this year, man, that’s what I would hope for. You know, I’m 24-years old, I’ve been in this league three years and I’ve kind of seen it all. I hope that we go all-in. I hope that we go out and get the players that we’re missing because we didn’t do that this year. I hope that we challenge ourselves to become better and become greater for us.”