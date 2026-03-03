How much cap space do the Dallas Cowboys have in 2026? NFL salary breakdown

As the NFL’s salary cap jumps past $300 million for 2026, the Dallas Cowboys once again find themselves deep in financial planning mode. A team with star talent and big contracts, the Cowboys enter the offseason technically over the cap but armed with tools to carve out space.

Contracts and restructures sit at the heart of the equation, with deals for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith and others poised to be tinker-toyed to free up room. Moves like releasing linebacker Logan Wilson have already begun to shift the ledger.

Behind the numbers lies a broader strategic story: turning cap complexity into roster flexibility just as free agency and draft plans take shape. What they can afford and where they choose to spend will be one of the most-watched narratives this offseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much is the Cowboys’ cap space in 2026?

When the NFL set the 2026 salary cap at $301.2 million, it marked the first time the league had crossed the $300 million threshold, a milestone that should theoretically give teams room to maneuver this offseason.

But for the Cowboys, the increase hasn’t instantly translated to flexibility — at least not yet. According to the Cowboys’ website, they are currently projected to be about $56.1 million over the 2026 cap before accounting for any restructures or roster adjustments.

Advertisement

Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys in 2026 (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Advertisement

That overage is driven largely by a combination of high-priced core players and roster continuity, with quarterback Dak Prescott’s massive salary figure leading the way. His contract alone carries a cap hit in the top tier of the NFL, and alongside receiver CeeDee Lamb, offensive lineman Tyler Smith and others, makes trimming the Cowboys’ total numbers a real puzzle.

Advertisement

To bridge that gap, Dallas is planning a series of contract restructures that could free up significant room. Restructuring the deals of Prescott, Lamb and Smith has already been projected to generate roughly $66 million in cap relief, and additional restructures or extensions could provide even more space.

Other moves have started to chip away at liabilities, too: releasing linebacker Logan Wilson recently saved the franchise about $6.5 million in cap space, and other roster churn (cuts, restructures or tag negotiations) will continue shaping the ledger in the coming weeks.

Advertisement