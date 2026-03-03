Andy Reid, Chiefs have to cross one target off their list as NY Jets finally make decision on Breece Hall

Ultimately, Breece Hall’s NFL future remains with the New York Jets, which inevitably impacts the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster-building plans. Andy Reid will now need to find another running back to strengthen the team.

Journalist Adam Schefter, via his X account, confirmed that the Jets placed the franchise tag on the RB, meaning he will continue wearing green heading into the next season.

“Tagged: As the Jets and RB Breece Hall continue to try to hammer out a lucrative long-term deal, New York is placing the $14.293 million franchise tag on its standout running back, per sources. The tag is designed as a placeholder until the two sides can reach agreement,” the insider reported.

That said, the story now shifts to Chiefs Kingdom. Reid, who had been in an aggressive pursuit of the star running back during the 2026 NFL free agency, will now need to redirect his focus toward other players.

Chiefs might seek a running back

With the possibility of Isiah Pacheco leaving the Kansas City Chiefs in this 2026 NFL free agency, numerous rumors are swirling about what will happen at this position heading into the upcoming season.

Two names are emerging as strong candidates to join Andy Reid’s team. One could come through the upcoming draft, while the other is a recent Super Bowl champion.

Jeremiyah Love and Kenneth Walker III are among the top targets; however, the outcome of this saga could be influenced by the decision of the New York Giants, who are also in pursuit of a running back.