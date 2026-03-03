Trending topics:
NFL

Andy Reid, Chiefs have to cross one target off their list as NY Jets finally make decision on Breece Hall

Breece Hall will continue playing for the New York Jets, meaning Andy Reid will need to look for another option to bolster the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets.
© Ishika Samant/Getty ImagesBreece Hall #20 of the New York Jets.

Ultimately, Breece Hall’s NFL future remains with the New York Jets, which inevitably impacts the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster-building plans. Andy Reid will now need to find another running back to strengthen the team.

Journalist Adam Schefter, via his X account, confirmed that the Jets placed the franchise tag on the RB, meaning he will continue wearing green heading into the next season.

“Tagged: As the Jets and RB Breece Hall continue to try to hammer out a lucrative long-term deal, New York is placing the $14.293 million franchise tag on its standout running back, per sources. The tag is designed as a placeholder until the two sides can reach agreement,” the insider reported.

Advertisement

That said, the story now shifts to Chiefs Kingdom. Reid, who had been in an aggressive pursuit of the star running back during the 2026 NFL free agency, will now need to redirect his focus toward other players.

Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Chiefs might seek a running back

With the possibility of Isiah Pacheco leaving the Kansas City Chiefs in this 2026 NFL free agency, numerous rumors are swirling about what will happen at this position heading into the upcoming season.

Chiefs and Andy Reid get clear message from RB Jeremiyah Love before 2026 NFL Draft

see also

Chiefs and Andy Reid get clear message from RB Jeremiyah Love before 2026 NFL Draft

Two names are emerging as strong candidates to join Andy Reid’s team. One could come through the upcoming draft, while the other is a recent Super Bowl champion.

Advertisement

Jeremiyah Love and Kenneth Walker III are among the top targets; however, the outcome of this saga could be influenced by the decision of the New York Giants, who are also in pursuit of a running back.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Breece Hall breaks silence as NY Jets place the franchise tag on him before free agency
NFL

Breece Hall breaks silence as NY Jets place the franchise tag on him before free agency

NY Jets confirm key decision on Breece Hall that impacts Andy Reid and Chiefs for 2026
NFL

NY Jets confirm key decision on Breece Hall that impacts Andy Reid and Chiefs for 2026

NY Jets star sends clear message to new OC Frank Reich
NFL

NY Jets star sends clear message to new OC Frank Reich

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lineups for second leg of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals
Soccer

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lineups for second leg of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals

Better Collective Logo