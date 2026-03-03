Braves dealing with multiple injuries apart from Spencer Schwellenbach

The Atlanta Braves are facing a dramatic situation, not only because Spencer Schwellenbach is currently in OUT status following elbow surgery, but also because a recent injury update highlights a long list of arms dealing with issues, including Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawver.

It was Nugget Chef of UNDERDOG on X (@jayhaykid) who detailed a full rundown of Braves pitchers tied to the rotation who are either recovering or sidelined. The list also includes Bryce Elder, who is not injured but has been struggling and is no guarantee to be reliable for the 2026 MLB season.

The Braves may have to move forward without Spencer Schwellenbach for quite some time. He underwent surgery on his pitching elbow on Feb. 18, 2026, and is expected to miss at least eight weeks of the upcoming season, meaning he will need to be replaced in the rotation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Braves’ injured rotation arms

The list begins with those who will not be available at the start of the season. AJ Smith-Shawver appears there after contributing nine starts last year, finishing with a 3.86 ERA and a 3-2 record. For a 22-year-old pitcher, it could be considered a solid third season in the majors.

Advertisement

Spencer Schwellenbach – OUT (elbow surgery)

AJ Smith-Shawver – OUT (Tommy John recovery)

Hurston Waldrep – OUT (elbow surgery)

Bryce Elder – 5.59 ERA across 2024-25

Reynaldo López – made one start in 2025 (shoulder surgery)

Grant Holmes – ended 2025 with multiple elbow tears

Spencer Strider – averaged 93 mph with his four-seam fastball on Saturday

Chris Sale – about to turn 37 years old

Advertisement

see also Juan Soto set for pivotal batting order role with Fernando Tatis Jr. in Dominican Republic’s WBC lineup

Chris Sale is also mentioned, not because he is injured, but because Nugget Chef raised concerns about his age. However, Sale delivered a strong season last year, going 7-5 with a 2.58 ERA, the best mark among the Braves’ starting pitchers. Although he made just 20 starts, it was enough to show he still has plenty left in the tank.

Advertisement

“Think we’ll circle back to this gaslighting in late May. Think with Ritchie and Elder was even with Cy Young NL over last 6 starters was an innings eater) all those guys theoretically coming back from stretch and possible trade deadline acquisitions so we have a puncher’s chance. My young friends want to know why grown men cry so before first real pitch is thrown,” Braves Canes Mania wrote on X (@farleysboss).