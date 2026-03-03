Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provides key Francisco Lindor injury update ahead of opening day

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared an important update on Francisco Lindor’s recovery as the star shortstop ramps up baseball activities ahead of Opening Day.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets.

The New York Mets continue to monitor Francisco Lindor’s recovery as Opening Day approaches, and the latest signs point to steady progress. With March 26 circled on the calendar, the veteran shortstop appears to be moving closer to full baseball activity.

Manager Carlos Mendoza addressed the media Tuesday morning and confirmed that Lindor has begun taking important steps in his rehab, including playing catch, doing light defensive drills, and preparing to resume swinging the bat.

“He played catch yesterday and he was able to catch the baseball,” Mendoza said, according to SNY. “He’s going to go through some light defensive drills. So now incorporating more baseball activity. Hopefully he starts swinging a bat… if it’s not today, I’m pretty sure tomorrow he’ll start that.”

Advertisement

The Mets have avoided setting a strict timeline throughout the recovery process. From the beginning, the expectation was that Lindor would be ready for Opening Day, though that confidence has largely been rooted in his toughness and track record rather than a firm medical guarantee.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Why Lindor’s track record matters

Lindor’s durability has been one of his defining traits. He has made at least 150 starts in each of the past four seasons and routinely plays through discomfort. After suffering a broken toe last year, he missed just one game before returning to deliver a key two-run double off the bench and ultimately appeared in 160 of 162 games.

Team USA confirm starters for early WBC games vs Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico, and Italy

see also

Team USA confirm starters for early WBC games vs Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico, and Italy

For now, all indications are positive. If Lindor continues advancing without setbacks, the Mets may very well have their franchise shortstop in the lineup when the season begins.

Advertisement

Survey

Will Francisco Lindor be ready for Opening Day?

already voted 0 people

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Mets add 28-year-old strikeout specialist following Rays exit
MLB

NY Mets add 28-year-old strikeout specialist following Rays exit

NY Mets star Freddy Peralta makes something clear about his future ahead of upcoming 2026 MLB season
MLB

NY Mets star Freddy Peralta makes something clear about his future ahead of upcoming 2026 MLB season

MLB columnist sees bullpen scenario for two NY Mets starters after Ron Darling’s Kodai Senga comments
MLB

MLB columnist sees bullpen scenario for two NY Mets starters after Ron Darling’s Kodai Senga comments

Breece Hall breaks silence as NY Jets place the franchise tag on him before free agency
NFL

Breece Hall breaks silence as NY Jets place the franchise tag on him before free agency

Better Collective Logo