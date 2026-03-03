NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provides key Francisco Lindor injury update ahead of opening day

The New York Mets continue to monitor Francisco Lindor’s recovery as Opening Day approaches, and the latest signs point to steady progress. With March 26 circled on the calendar, the veteran shortstop appears to be moving closer to full baseball activity.

Manager Carlos Mendoza addressed the media Tuesday morning and confirmed that Lindor has begun taking important steps in his rehab, including playing catch, doing light defensive drills, and preparing to resume swinging the bat.

“He played catch yesterday and he was able to catch the baseball,” Mendoza said, according to SNY. “He’s going to go through some light defensive drills. So now incorporating more baseball activity. Hopefully he starts swinging a bat… if it’s not today, I’m pretty sure tomorrow he’ll start that.”

The Mets have avoided setting a strict timeline throughout the recovery process. From the beginning, the expectation was that Lindor would be ready for Opening Day, though that confidence has largely been rooted in his toughness and track record rather than a firm medical guarantee.

Why Lindor’s track record matters

Lindor’s durability has been one of his defining traits. He has made at least 150 starts in each of the past four seasons and routinely plays through discomfort. After suffering a broken toe last year, he missed just one game before returning to deliver a key two-run double off the bench and ultimately appeared in 160 of 162 games.

For now, all indications are positive. If Lindor continues advancing without setbacks, the Mets may very well have their franchise shortstop in the lineup when the season begins.

