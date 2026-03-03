NY Mets add 28-year-old strikeout specialist following Rays exit

The New York Mets are still adding pitching depth as spring training continues. Even after making several key offseason moves, the front office remains active in strengthening the organization.

Pitching was one of the team’s biggest weaknesses last season, so New York has made it a priority to add arms throughout the organization. Alongside established talent like Freddy Peralta, who recently addressed his future ahead of the 2026 MLB season, the Mets continue to take calculated chances on lower-profile pitchers who could eventually become valuable bullpen pieces.

According to a report from MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets agreed to a two-year minor-league deal with 28-year-old right-hander Dan Hammer after his time with the Tampa Bay Rays organization ended.

Strong strikeout numbers, but control concerns

Hammer, 28, pitched in Double-A last season, making 31 appearances. He finished with a 6.57 ERA, 40 strikeouts, and 29 walks in 38 1/3 innings. Over his minor-league career, Hammer has recorded 303 strikeouts in 249 2/3 innings. That swing-and-miss ability gives him potential value if he can improve other areas of his game.

What the Mets are hoping for

The main issue for Hammer has been control. He has allowed 208 walks and 211 hits in his professional career, numbers that show he needs to limit free passes.

Originally drafted in the 13th round by the Baltimore Orioles, Hammer has stayed in professional baseball because of his strikeout ability. If the Mets can help him improve his command, he could become a useful bullpen option in the future.