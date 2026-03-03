Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lineups for second leg of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals

The Spotify Camp Nou is set to host a massive encounter as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face off in the second leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals, with a ticket to the final on the line.

Barcelona face the daunting task of overturning a significant deficit after falling 4-0 in the first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. However, the Blaugranes enter this fixture on the back of two consecutive home victories in LaLiga, results that allow them to dream of a historic comeback in front of their home supporters.

Indeed, Barcelona can draw from a legendary precedent in their own history. During the Round of 16 in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League, the Spanish giants suffered a 4-0 first-leg defeat to PSG in France, leaving their European hopes in tatters. Yet, they proved their resilience at the Camp Nou, securing a stunning 6-1 victory to seal a historic comeback that remains etched in the record books.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite those memories, Atletico Madrid have no intention of making matters easy for their rivals. Riding a three-match winning streak, Diego Simeone’s side will look to secure its passage to the final and avoid any late drama, aiming to protect its substantial aggregate lead with its trademark defensive discipline.

Atletico Madrid players celebrate victory against Barcleona. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Barcelona projected lineup

Hansi Flick must navigate a significant injury crisis for this crucial fixture. Robert Lewandowski (fractured eye socket), Gavi (knee), Frenkie de Jong (thigh), and Andreas Christensen (ACL) are all ruled out. Additionally, Eric Garcia is unavailable due to the red card he received in the first leg.

Advertisement

see also What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Atletico Madrid today in leg 2 of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals?

Projected lineup to face Atletico Madrid: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde; Marc Bernal, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Raphinha.

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid projected lineup

Diego Simeone welcomes back Nicolas Gonzalez, who has returned to the squad list following a muscle tear, though he may begin the match on the bench. The Colchoneros otherwise boast a largely healthy squad as they look to reach their first Copa del Rey final since 2013.

Projected lineup to face Barcelona: Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Alex Baena, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Advertisement