NY Giants, John Harbaugh reportedly interested in two-time NFC Pro Bowler

A new era begins for the New York Giants, who will have John Harbaugh as their new leader starting this season. With the goal of building a highly competitive roster, it has become imperative to add impact talent for what lies ahead.

As part of that plan, several names have already begun to surface as potential arrivals to the Big Apple. With Jaxson Dart confident in his status as the starting quarterback, surrounding him with offensive weapons could prove to be a major boost for his development and the Giants’ success.

Insider Wesley Steinberg, via his X account, revealed one of the names generating significant buzz within Harbaugh’s coaching staff: long regarded as a cornerstone of the Atlanta Falcons, veteran standout Bijan Robinson has emerged as a prime target for New York.

However, the two-time Pro Bowler isn’t the only running back on the Giants’ radar. The other names reportedly targeted by the franchise are recent Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and Jeremiyah Love, widely regarded as a top-tier prospect.

Ground game alternatives for the Giants

Last season, the Giants‘ backfield featured a diverse rotation, though it was significantly hampered by late-season attrition. Rookie Cam Skattebo emerged as a physical force before a major injury sidelined him, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. proved to be a versatile asset, leading the team with 740 rushing yards despite a shoulder issue that caused him to miss time.

Devin Singletary provided a veteran presence, contributing 437 yards and five touchdowns, while Eric Gray remained primarily a depth option and special teams contributor.

As the team looks toward the 2026 season, the front office is reportedly seeking an elite upgrade to stabilize the unit, especially with Skattebo still working his way back from a season-ending injury. It appears that the Giants could stand in the Kansas City Chiefs’ way, as Andy Reid and company are also expected to target new running backs for their team this offseason.

