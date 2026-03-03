Trending topics:
NFL

Breece Hall breaks silence as NY Jets place the franchise tag on him before free agency

In the NFL, the franchise tag is rarely the outcome a player hopes for. Now, after the New York Jets applied it to Breece Hall, the star running back has reacted to the news on social media.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
RB Breece Hall of the New York Jets
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesRB Breece Hall of the New York Jets

Just as Breece Hall was preparing to hit free agency, the New York Jets placed the franchise tag on him. Now, the star running back has broken his silence on social media with a strong message about the move.

Throughout the offseason, Hall had been heavily linked to the Kansas City Chiefs, who will now have to cross one target off their list. By applying the franchise tag, the Jets have secured Hall for the 2026 NFL season.

The decision was likely not what Hall had envisioned. He was expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market, with a chance to join a Super Bowl contender. Instead, he will remain in New York for at least one more year.

Advertisement

Breece Hall sends clear message to Jets after NY applies franchise tag

Just minutes after NFL Media reported that the Jets would use the franchise tag on him, Hall took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the team’s decision and share his thoughts.

“Always been the type to bet on myself,” Breece Hall wrote on X following the New York Jets decision to use the franchise tag on him for the 2026 season. “Been working… See y’all soon, Love.”

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

*Developing news…

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Andy Reid, Chiefs have to cross one target off their list as NY Jets finally make decision on Breece Hall
NFL

Andy Reid, Chiefs have to cross one target off their list as NY Jets finally make decision on Breece Hall

NY Jets expected to make significant decision about Justin Fields’ future with the franchise
NFL

NY Jets expected to make significant decision about Justin Fields’ future with the franchise

NY Jets former HC makes early key trade to set tone for 2026 NFL season with Titans
NFL

NY Jets former HC makes early key trade to set tone for 2026 NFL season with Titans

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lineups for second leg of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals
Soccer

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lineups for second leg of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals

Better Collective Logo