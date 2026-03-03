Breece Hall breaks silence as NY Jets place the franchise tag on him before free agency

Just as Breece Hall was preparing to hit free agency, the New York Jets placed the franchise tag on him. Now, the star running back has broken his silence on social media with a strong message about the move.

Throughout the offseason, Hall had been heavily linked to the Kansas City Chiefs, who will now have to cross one target off their list. By applying the franchise tag, the Jets have secured Hall for the 2026 NFL season.

The decision was likely not what Hall had envisioned. He was expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market, with a chance to join a Super Bowl contender. Instead, he will remain in New York for at least one more year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breece Hall sends clear message to Jets after NY applies franchise tag

Just minutes after NFL Media reported that the Jets would use the franchise tag on him, Hall took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the team’s decision and share his thoughts.

“Always been the type to bet on myself,” Breece Hall wrote on X following the New York Jets decision to use the franchise tag on him for the 2026 season. “Been working… See y’all soon, Love.”

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

*Developing news…