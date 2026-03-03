Heartbreaking news for Brazil and Real Madrid: Rodrygo suffers terrible injury before 2026 World Cup

Real Madrid are currently navigating a difficult period on the pitch, and their situation has grown increasingly dire following devastating news regarding Rodrygo. Reports indicate that the Brazil international sustained a major injury during a recent defeat against Getafe, casting a dark shadow over his availability for the 2026 World Cup.

According to the Spanish outlet MARCA, Rodrygo suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The injury is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the European season, meaning there is a high probability he will be unable to join Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the tournament in North America this summer.

Beyond the significant blow to both Real Madrid and Brazil, the timing of the injury is particularly cruel for the player himself. Rodrygo had only just returned to action after being sidelined for nearly a month due to a persistent bout of tendinitis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To suffer a season-ending ACL injury in his first match back represents a heartbreaking turn of events for the young forward, who had been working diligently to regain match fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Injury crisis at Real Madrid

Rodrygo’s long-term absence presents a major tactical headache for Alvaro Arbeloa, as Real Madrid find themselves depleted of attacking options. Joining the Brazilian on the sidelines is Kylian Mbappe, who has suffered a recurrence of knee issues. This development has sparked significant concern within the France national team setup as they monitor his fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

For their upcoming fixture, Arbeloa’s available frontline is remarkably thin, consisting only of Vinicius Jr. and youth product Gonzalo Garcia. The selection crisis is further exacerbated by the absence of Franco Mastantuono, who is awaiting a ruling on his suspension length following a straight red card in the defeat to Getafe.

Advertisement

*Developing story